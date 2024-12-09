Princess Diana’s embarrassing Christmas blunder

For many people, the first Christmas spent with your partner’s family is no doubt a daunting affair.

So spare a thought for Princess Diana who, while in a relationship with Prince Charles, made a right royal mess of her first Christmas with the Royal Family in 1981.

Apparently, a long-standing tradition that the Royal Family has held dear to them for quite some time is gifting each other “gag” presents to celebrate the festive season.

After all, it makes sense – what do you give the Queen, who had the means to own anything her heart desired?

Unfortunately for then-newlywed Diana, she missed the memo about silly gifts (we’re looking at you, Charles!) and instead opted for a much more sensible cashmere sweater to give Princess Anne.

Awkwardly, in exchange she received a toilet paper holder. Well, at least it’s useful!

Once Diana was aware of the hilarious tradition, however, the mum-of-two didn’t hesitate to get in on the fun. The following year, she gifted Duchess Fergie a leopard print bath mat.

Despite Diana sadly no longer being with us, the tradition did endure after her death with her kids William and Harry, and their wives continuing to enjoy the fun until the Duke and Duchess of Sussex quit being working royals in 2020.

Ever the prankster, Prince Harry is said to have once given his grandma a shower cap that read “Ain’t life a b**ch” which she reportedly found hilarious.

Kate Middleton reportedly gave a then-single Prince Harry a “grow your own girlfriend” kit one year, while Meghan Markle is said to have once given The Queen a singing hamster gift.

Meanwhile, Princess Anne once gave her brother Charles leather toilet seats.

Say what you will about the royals – at least they’re creative!