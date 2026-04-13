EXCLUSIVE: Why Harry fears his “faux-royal” Australia Tour could backfire

NEED TO KNOW The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are visiting Australia for the second time.

are visiting Australia for the second time. They’ll carry out engagements in Melbourne, Canberra and Sydney .

. But there are fears they won’t receive the same rapturous reception they did when they were here in 2018 .

. Insiders say the Aussie tour is “make or break” for the couple’s brand.

for the couple’s brand. Prince Harry is also concerned about how his family will perceive the “quasi-royal” visit.

Advertisement

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s visit to Australia this week is being called their most important trip since they left royal life in 2020, according to insiders.

“Harry and Meghan Australia 2026 could be very different to their tour in 2018,” a source tells New Idea exclusively. “They’ll be all smiles – but make no mistake, they both realise this tour is “make or break” for their brand.”

“The stakes could not be higher.”

Meghan and Harry know a lot rides on this visit to Australia. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

It’s Prince Harry and Meghan’s second trip to Australia together.

The couple’s two children, Prince Archie, six and Princess Lilibet, four, will remain at home in Montecito.

They visited as newlywed working royals in 2018 and received a “rapturous reception”, recalls our source.

“There’s every chance that won’t be the case this time, especially after Meghan later admitted to being “unhappy” during that tour.

Advertisement

Aussies don’t forget that! Meghan will be glossing over it, but Harry will be concerned about their reception,” adds the source.

“He’s warned Meghan that a lot rests on this being a success.”

The Sussexes were warmly received when they were Down Under in 2018. (Credit: Getty)

Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, are visiting Melbourne, Canberra and Sydney.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for the couple said they will attend “private, business and philanthropic engagements”.

These include Harry’s keynote speech at a mental health conference in Melbourne, while Meghan is the guest of honour at the Her Best Life Retreat weekend in Sydney.

“Meghan’s been very hopeful that Australians will greet them with the same warmth they received on their visits to Jordan, Nigeria and Colombia in the last few years,” our source says.

Advertisement

“She genuinely believes the Aussies will be happy to see them again.

“She sees this as a fresh start and is devoting all her attention to making As Ever a global success.”

VIP tickets to the Her Best Life Retreat cost $3199! (Credit: Instagram)

A lot of pressure rests on the success of Harry and Meghan in Australia in 2026.

Advertisement

While Meghan is expected to bank a huge pay cheque for her speaking engagement at the retreat event, she’s also here to launch her lifestyle brand As Ever, “into a receptive, international market”, says our source.

“She secured 12 new As Ever Aussie trademarks ahead of this trip.”

With the end of their lucrative Netflix and Spotify deals, they both need As Ever to succeed now.”

Harry’s got a keynote speech engagement in Melbourne during the tour. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

Adding to Harry’s reservations about the tour is the fact that he’s nervous about how the trip will be viewed back in Britain.

“He is very aware that his father and brother will be watching,” says our source.

“There will be several royal noses out of joint about them undertaking yet another ‘faux-royal’ tour.”

But our source adds, “It’s a risk Harry and Meghan are willing to take – for the sake of their brand.”

Advertisement

Never miss a story! Sign up to New Idea’s FREE newsletter for royal news and exclusives here.