EXCLUSIVE: Kate’s secret coronation “training” plans REVEALED

Amid chatter that King Charles might be the next monarch to abdicate, The Firm has reportedly begun preparing the Prince and Princess of Wales for their anticipated ascension to the throne – including tentatively rehearsing for their grand coronation!

According to a palace insider, Prince William, Catherine and their eldest son Prince George, 12, are unofficially ‘in training’ for when the important moment inevitably comes.

“This training involves formal discussion and planning sessions with palace courtiers about what their coronation looks like,” the royal insider tells New Idea.

“It’s likely William and Kate have been fitted for their coronation robes and the crowns too.”

There’s chatter that Princess Kate is being prepared for her future coronation. (Credit: Getty)

William and Kate also have regular briefing sessions with King Charles and Queen Camilla, 78, and have deputised for them on several occasions over the past two years.

“Charles and Camilla are grateful to have such dedicated and capable heirs in the wings,” the insider continues.

William’s preparation “intensified” when Charles, 77, was diagnosed with cancer at the beginning of 2024, our source adds.

Catherine can spend more time on preparing to be Queen. (Credit: Getty)

While Kate’s own cancer diagnosis at the same time meant she was preoccupied with her recovery for most of the past 18 months, now that she is in a new phase of her treatment, she can give more attention to her future reign as Queen.

“Kate’s really driving this preparation now, because she is determined that, as a family, they will ‘hit the ground running’ when the time comes,” continues our source.

Prince William is ready to modernise the British monarchy. (Credit: Getty)

William, 43, has already signalled that he plans on streamlining and modernising any monarchy that he leads so that is ‘fit for purpose’ in the 21st century.

“Kate will support Wills, but she is also determined to forge her own path as Queen – and ensure that their children are undaunted by the responsibilities that lay ahead of them,” says the source.

As George will become heir when William becomes King, his parents have been slowly teaching him about his birthright.

“When George turned seven, his parents gently introduced the idea of his ‘destiny’ as heir,” the insider says.

But now that George is entering his senior schooling years, Kate and William are conferring more responsibility on to him. In May, Kate, 43, introduced George to World War II veterans at events to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Prince George will step up his duties as a royal once his parents ascend the throne. (Credit: Getty)

He also accompanied Kate to a Remembrance Day concert in November.

“Charles recently shared a more positive news regarding his cancer, but he is not getting any younger,” our source says.

“He is saddened that his reign will not be a long one, but it is a great comfort to know that the monarchy will be in well-prepared hands with William and Kate.”

