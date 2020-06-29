The Queen (left) may have many jewels in her collection but the mystery surrounding the missing Queen Maud pearl tiara (pictured right) remains. Getty/ Wiki Commons

While she may no longer have possession of the Queen Maud tiara, the 94-year-old monarch still has many in her collection – most with long and colourful histories behind them.

When Queen Elizabeth married Prince Philip, she was given 96 rubies by the people of Burma as a wedding gift.

She had the rubies placed in a newly commissioned tiara, called the Burmese Ruby Tiara, which was also made with diamonds sourced from another tiara.

The Queen wore the Burmese Ruby Tiara during US President Trump's (left) state visit in 2019. Getty

Most recently, the Queen wore the tiara at US President Trump’s state visit. Some speculated that the Queen’s choice to wear the tiara had something to do with the Burmese belief that rubies ward off evil!

Meanwhile, for Meghan Markle’s wedding to Prince Harry in 2018, the formeSuits r actress was given a tiara on loan from the Queen.

Although the former Duchess of Sussex reportedly had her eye on an emerald tiara, what she actually wore on her big day was the Queen Mary Diamond bandeau.

For her wedding in 2018, Meghan Markle (pictured) was allowed to wear the Queen Mary Diamond bandeau from the Queen's collection. Getty

"The diamond bandeau is English and was made in 1932, with the entre brooch dating from 1893," revealed a statement from Kensington Palace at the time.

"The bandeau, which is made of diamonds and platinum, is formed as a flexible band of eleven sections, pierced with interlaced ovals and pavé set with large and small brilliant diamonds.

"The centre is set with a detachable brooch of ten brilliant diamonds.”

