William and Kate could be expecting baby number four! Getty

Royal author Phil Dampier believes Kate may follow in the footsteps of her grandmother-in-law, the Queen, and her good friend Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark, who each have four children.

“Kate would love to have a second girl,” Dampier tells New Idea exclusively. “She is 40 next year, so I’m sure if she’s going to have a fourth child, it will be soon.”

Biographer Penny Junor also believes it’s possible Kate is expecting, explaining to New Idea: “Kate is very maternal and loves family life. She adores her own siblings and I’m sure likes the idea of her children, in their particular position, having plenty of allies.”

Kate would love to have a fourth child, just like the Queen. Getty

Royal pundits also noted another clue that could suggest a pregnancy announcement isn’t far away. At Westminster Abbey, Kate wore her long hair straightened and styled in a half-up, half-down hairstyle.

In the past, Kate has always debuted a new hairstyle just prior to making a pregnancy announcement.

The latest style signs support a recent report in Us Weekly, where a source confirmed that “having four children was always part of Kate’s plan”.

Indeed, during a 2019 tour of Northern Island, Kate told a father that his cute 5-month-old baby made her “broody”.

When asked about a fourth baby, she said: “I think William would be a bit worried.” But, it is now possible that Wills, 38, has come around to the idea of one more child.

Kate and Wills are doting parents to George, Charlotte, and Louis. Getty

And another pregnancy announcement would be hardly out of place given the royal family are currently in the midst of a baby boom.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting a baby girl, while royal cousins Zara Phillips and Princess Eugenie both recently welcomed sons, Lucas and August. Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton also gave birth to her second child, Grace Elizabeth Jane, last month.

Kate suffered hyperemesis gravidarum while pregnant with Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2. Her morning sickness was so severe that she withdrew from royal duties and was even hospitalised.

Kate is sporting straighter locks, and in the past she has debuted new hairstyles during her pregnancies. Getty

However, if Kate is feeling under the weather this time around, it would be far easier to conceal due to current mandatory mask-wearing regulations in public.

A new addition could be just the boost the royal family needs after the shock claims made in Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview.

“The family need William and Kate so much,” Dampier tells New Idea. “So there is a dilemma, as Kate getting pregnant means she is less available for royal duties. But she seems determined to do things her way.”