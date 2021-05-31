Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly considering a silent birth for their baby girl. Getty

“Meghan and Harry feel they’ve been through enough in their own lives and are anxious to start over with their baby girl, and that means giving her the most peaceful entrance possible into the world,” explains one well-placed source.

“There will be no doctors screaming ‘push’ at Meghan or anything like that.”

Of course, giving birth in silence is a practice preferred by the Church of Scientology. They believe “any words spoken are recorded in the reactive mind and can have an aberrant effect on mother and baby”.

Harry and Meghan announced they were expecting their second child in February this year. Backgrid

Famously, Katie Holmes was allegedly advised to make as little noise as possible when she gave birth to Suri, her daughter with Scientology poster boy Tom Cruise, in 2006. Tom also confirmed he’d asked everyone present in the birthing room to remain mute.

News of the silent birth comes as New Idea has exclusively learnt the church has its sights set firmly on recruiting the Sussexes.

According to our LA-based insider, there is a huge Scientology building in Ventura, near where Harry and Meghan, 39, live in Montecito that leaders are desperate to show them.

“It seems Harry and Meghan are more open- minded than people realised,” says a source.

Royal fans recently got a glimpse of the Sussexes first child, Archie, in Harry's new documentary. Apple TV+

“And after Harry admitted to medicating himself with alcohol and drugs, the church feels he would be perfect to undergo their purification run-down, and the Ventura facility happens to have a state-of-the-art section for that purpose.

“Ventura is not a celebrity area, so they’d have privacy to explore without a bunch of photographers tailing them.”

A source close to the couple, who’s known Harry for more than 10 years, adds: “When Harry and Meghan first moved to Los Angeles, everyone joked they would get into Hollywood stuff like Scientology and crystal healing.

"But now, given that he’s happy to televise a therapy session involving a lot of blinking and tapping away his worst memories, it sounds entirely feasible.”

