Whilst some have praised the couple for their next big move, Ingrid Seward, editor of Majesty Magazine said: “We were told they had gone to California for greater privacy so it all appears rather hypocritical.

“It is extraordinary. This is exactly what they said they wouldn’t do. The more they talk about themselves the more people will want them to do just that and won’t be interested in anything else they have to offer.”

This isn't Meghan's first foray into reality TV in 2020 - the Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance on America's Got Talent to share a special message to contestant Archie Williams.

Los Angeles singer and reality star Archie was wrongfully imprisoned for 36 years, and was exonerated in March 2019 and it appears Meghan and her husband Harry are big fans.

In a pre-recorded video message, the former royal said: "We have been cheering you on every week, and it's not just because we're partial to the name."

"Archie we are proud of you, we're rooting for you, we can't wait to see what you do, and we're in your corner."

Harry and Meghan's lucrative Netflix deal is set to be worth up to a whopping $150 million, but the co-CEO of the streaming service has revealed that the former royals approached many major companies before striking up an agreement.

“They’re smart. They were shopping around across all the major companies and I think we really put together the best complete package," Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings revealed during an appearance on CNBC.

“We are going to do a wide range of entertainment with them.”

Reed added: “I can’t tell you anymore than that about it as this point, but I think it will be some of the most exciting, the most viewed content next year.”

Former actress Meghan had no plans to be in front of the camera, but it's been alleged that the former Suits star is hoping she'll nab an Academy Award for her producer credits.

"An Oscar is all Meg has ever wanted," a friend told The Mail on Sunday.

"She used to practise her acceptance speech in the mirror with a hairbrush when she was a kid of seven. She would also practise her signature in preparation for all the autographs she would give."

The source added: "Her absolute dream was to achieve the EGOT – the grand slam of show business – which is winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award.

"Her acceptance speech has been ready for 30 years. Perhaps now she will get to use it."