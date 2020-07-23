The streaming site has dropped its full schedule of new releases for August, and there’s plenty to keep you entertained at home .

Whether you’re looking to avoid the winter chill with a night in on the couch or wisely avoiding unnecessary outings as parts of the nation face further coronavirus spikes, Netflix has you covered.

If you were completely engrossed with the Michael Jordan doco, The Last Dance, you’ll be delighted to hear his 90s classic Space Jam is coming to the site.

After a feel-good comedy to help lift you out of your lockdown slump? The Guilt Trip is sure to get you giggling.

Featuring Seth Rogen and Barbara Streisand, the film follows the mother son duo on a hilarious cross-country road trip, and it sadly may be as close as we get to a holiday any time soon.

If you love a mind-bending thriller, iconic film Shutter Island is also set to stream.

If you prefer something a little more romantic for a date-night in, The Heartbreak Kid, No Strings Attached, and Burlesque are all joining the line-up.

Peep the full list below.