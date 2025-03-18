Formula One (F1) fans will finally be put in the driver’s seat with a new Apple movie on its way, and it’s set to be an exhilarating ride.

Aptly titled F1, the film will be a thrilling watch filled with fast cars, talented drivers and intensely high stakes.

“I have such high hopes for it,” seven-time F1 world champion and current Ferrari driver Sir Lewis Hamilton previously told Motorsport.com.

“I know we’re going to make the best racing movie that’s ever existed, both visually, and we’re going to work on making sure we pull on the heartstrings of all those fans.”

With that, we’ve gathered everything you need to know about Apple’s upcoming and highly-anticipated F1 movie down below.

Lewis Hamilton produced the new Apple film. (Credit: Getty)

What is the Apple F1 movie about?

As per the synopsis, Brad Pitt stars as Sonny Hayes, “the greatest that never was” and Formula 1’s most promising phenom of the 1990s until an accident on the track nearly ended his career.

“Thirty years later, he’s a nomadic racer-for-hire when he’s approached by his former teammate Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem), owner of a struggling FORMULA 1 team that is on the verge of collapse. Ruben convinces Sonny to come back to FORMULA 1 for one last shot at saving the team and being the best in the world.

“He’ll drive alongside Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris), the team’s hotshot rookie intent on setting his own pace. But as the engines roar, Sonny’s past catches up with him and he finds that in FORMULA 1, your teammate is your fiercest competition—and the road to redemption is not something you can travel alone.”

Lewis Hamilton produced the film through his Dawn Apollo banner – offering an authentic touch to the racing movie. The film is also produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Joseph Kosinski, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Chad Oman.

Brad Pitt and Damson Idris began filming in 2023. (Credit: Getty)

Who is cast in the F1 movie?

Pitt is taking the lead in the upcoming feature and Damson Idris (Snowfall) stars alongside him as his younger teammate. Joining them are Javier Bardem, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia and Samson Kayo.

IMDB also lists Hamilton as part of the cast, although it seems like any presence he has in front of the camera will be limited to on-track action, along with other current F1 drivers.

“It’s going to take us drivers to be involved in [filming the on-track action]. But we’re not actors,” Hamilton has previously said. “We don’t want this movie to be crap, which is probably why I’m not going to be part of it also.”

What is the release date for the F1 movie?

The film will be released internationally in cinemas in partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures on June 26, 2025.

Fans will have seen the Apex Grand Prix car of fictional driver Sonny Hayes, to be portrayed by Pitt, driving on track last year during the F1 2023 season.

Our first look at the fictional Apex Grand Prix car. (Credit: Getty)

Where to watch Apple’s F1 movie in Australia

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Apple will first distribute the movie in theatres for at least 30 days before it lands on its streaming service, Apple TV+.

It will join a slew of other hits on the platform, including The Last Thing He Told Me, Ted Lasso, Morning Wars, Bad Sisters and Surface.

