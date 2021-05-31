As a child, her parents filled the house with music – and this is something Miranda has brought into her own marriage with James Colley. Instagram

Given her intense passion for music, accepting the offer to host Australia’s Biggest Singalong, was a no-brainer for the former Love Child star.

The two-hour live musical event sees Miranda team up with Julia Zemiro to bring the nation together to sing along with the Pub Choir from the comfort of their couch.

“I hope to bring the joy that I feel when I sing, to the homes of people watching and participating in this show,” says Miranda.

And music certainly brought Miranda joy during the pandemic lockdowns.

“For me personally, music is what got me through 2020,” she adds. “I couldn’t return to Darwin because of lockdowns and travel restrictions, so I found a link to it, Radio Larrakia, which is a station that my mum listens to.

“By listening to local Territory bands on the radio, it transported me back to Darwin when I couldn’t be there. Music spreads joy and is the quickest pick-me-up.”

