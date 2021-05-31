The actress is hitting the high notes with her new show
- by
Zoe Burrell
She first showed off her singing chops in the hit film, The Sapphires, but music has always played a big part in Miranda Tapsell’s life.
As a child, her parents filled the house with music – and this is something Miranda has brought into her own marriage with James Colley.
Watch: Miranda Tapsell Shares Advice To Her Younger Self
“My dad played lots of music when he was cleaning the house,” the actress and author tells New Idea. “Whenever he was mopping, sweeping and vacuuming, he would always play music. Immediately, the monotonous and mundane job of cleaning, brought joy into the house.
“So now when my husband James and myself are cleaning the house, we always have music on.”
One song that Miranda, 33, and James love to sing together is ‘Islands in the Stream’ by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers.
“It’s super dorky,” she laughs. “But we often do a lot of long driving and it’s the song that gets us through it.”
Instagram
Given her intense passion for music, accepting the offer to host Australia’s Biggest Singalong, was a no-brainer for the former Love Child star.
The two-hour live musical event sees Miranda team up with Julia Zemiro to bring the nation together to sing along with the Pub Choir from the comfort of their couch.
“I hope to bring the joy that I feel when I sing, to the homes of people watching and participating in this show,” says Miranda.
And music certainly brought Miranda joy during the pandemic lockdowns.
“For me personally, music is what got me through 2020,” she adds. “I couldn’t return to Darwin because of lockdowns and travel restrictions, so I found a link to it, Radio Larrakia, which is a station that my mum listens to.
“By listening to local Territory bands on the radio, it transported me back to Darwin when I couldn’t be there. Music spreads joy and is the quickest pick-me-up.”
