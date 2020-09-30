Michelle and Steve welcomed Axel in December 2015. Instagram

With their cheeky smiles and love of the great outdoors, Michelle and Axel don't just resemble each other physically. In fact, the fitness entrepreneur previously told New Idea that lockdown has brought them together.

“I have spent so much time with my little boy [during lockdown]. I will be forever grateful. It has brought us so close in a way that would never have otherwise happened.”

The mum-of-one even revealed that the two spent the first Father's Day since the split together via Instagram.

"Happy Fathers Day! Spending today with this human is a blessing," she captioned a photo of herself and Axel.

"Have a great day to all the Dads, Step Dads, Father Figures, Mentors and caregivers."

The mother and son duo also moved into a new family home in June marking "a whole new chapter."

Michelle is so committed to her son's wellbeing that she's even adopted an adorable cavoodle puppy for him, but acknowledged it can be a tough gig.

"Ok. I’ve been questioning myself, being a single parent, trying to run businesses, trying to give my son the most grounded wonderful life and run a household, as to what the $&@! I was thinking getting a puppy?!?!??!!!??" she captioned a photo of a sleeping Axel with puppy Banjo.

"This photo answers it."

The fitness queen says she is trying to give her son "the most grounded wonderful life." Instagram

However parenting hasn't been all perfect as Michelle divulged in an Instagram post dedicated to "all the mums, dads, grandparents, caregivers," where she remarked that "being a parent is 24/7."



"The 'witching hour' 5-7pm. The 2am nightmare calm downs. 3am vomit up the wall. 6am split lip/blood (right before school) The after school time. The rewarding time away from social media. Internet. Tv. The playtime. Games. Stories. Books. Homework. The pickup. The drop off. Swimming lessons. Supermarket meltdowns. Dinnertime Mexican stand offs. And 1000+ things more," she wrote.

"Things you can’t even begin to consider. Even when you think you’ve got everything considered."

Michelle added: "It’s beyond a full time job when in the hallway, your bubba is crying and you are soothing at 4am. It’s grounding. It’s not a 'quote'. It’s happening real time. It’s the 24/7 reality. Which can only be narrated by the person who is there. 24/7. And it’s my best role ever. I am grateful forever. A role I’ve worked toward my whole life. I’ve got this. But very happy to workshop with anyone who gets this...! Cause some days are tougher than others in this world we live in.

"I’d rather be here talking/ conversing, than in the gym and I love the gym! But I know what’s important to me. Power to all the mums, dads and care givers. All the people who care."

Michelle says parenting is the "best role ever" and one that she's worked toward her whole life. Instagram

Axel's dad Steve previously opened up about co-parenting with Michelle to the Daily Telegraph and says he sees his children every other weekend and “through the week where I can”.

Commando Steve also has three older children with ex-wife Froso - Brianna, 21, Ella, 12, and Jack, nine.

“My children are their mother and me and (you need) to be mindful of that part within them and talk of the other parent in a positive light, because otherwise children start to question their identity,” he said of co-parenting.

“You want them to focus on just being the age that they are. There is enough pressure these days with all the different outlets and social media and the like.”