Meghan and Harry attended the London premiere in July last year Getty

The couple may have had a return to Hollywood for Meghan on their mind when they met the movie's stars Getty

In the footage, Harry can be seen praising his wife's acting abilities.

Harry jokes to Jon Favreau: "If anyone needs any extra voiceover work…" which is when Meghan interrupts and says: "That's really why we're here – it's to pitch!"

Harry then clarifies: "… just not Scar" – which is the name of the evil uncle in film.

The new video comes after further footage was unearthed last week showing Prince Harry touting his wife's voiceover skills to Disney boss Bob Iger at the same event.

Meghan and Harry are stepping back from the royal family Getty

The videos raise further questions about exactly when the couple decided to step down from their roles as senior royals and whether they were already considering alternative work last summer.

Prince Harry and Meghan announced on January 6 that they would be stepping back from the royal family.

After crisis talks, Queen Elizabeth released a statement on Saturday with details of their new roles.

Harry and Meghan have relinquished their HRH titles Getty

The Queen's statement reads:



"Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family.

"I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.

"I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family.

"It is my whole family's hope that today's agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life."