“She constantly Facetimes and checks up on me.” Instagram

Following the scandal, Jessica was sacked from her TV credits on bridal show I Do, Redo and Good Morning America and issued an apology on Instagram.

"As some of you may have seen, @SashaExeter and I had a disagreement. She rightfully called me out for not doing enough when it came to engaging in the important and difficult conversation around race and injustice in our society," she wrote on Instagram.

"I took it personally and that was wrong. I know I need to do better. Those of us with a platform must use it to speak out."

She added: "I want to say from my heart that every word of my apologies to Sasha over the course of the last two weeks privately, and again both privately and publicly today is true," she continued. "I did not intend in any way to jeopardize her livelihood. We had a disagreement and it got out of hand. For that I am sorry."

The friends were rumoured to have fallen out over Jessica's social scandal. Getty

Fans suspected there was still underlying tension between Jessica and Meghan when Jessica deleted an Instagram pic of her son Brian at the royal’s wedding in 2018.

Brian and his twin brother John served as page boys at Meghan and Harry's nuptials and the photo, that featured Meghan in her bridal gown was captioned: “When I feel dark and grey, I see this and it all goes away.”

However, the stylist and mum-of-three cleared things up on Instagram shortly afterwards.

“People often ask why I delete certain posts,” she began her post.

“The amount of bullying and hatred I've had to put up with for three years ... I'm tired of looking at it. Be kind. Be gracious.

“We are grown-ups ... stop acting like teenagers. Real women don't put down other women,” she added.

Meghan and Jessica met when the now-royal moved to Toronto to film Suits. Getty

Jessica and Meghan became friends when the former Suits star moved to Toronto to film the hit legal drama.

In fact, Meghan reportedly fell for Harry when they "hid out" at the Mulroney family home during the early days when news of their relationship first broke.

"It was there that Meghan got a first-hand glimpse of how Harry might be as a father, falling hard as he expertly won over the Mulroneys' then six-year-old twins, Brian and John, and three-year-old daughter Ivy," Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie wrote in their biography, Finding Freedom.

"Already experienced in charming little ones, he never turned up empty-handed, instead arriving with small presents each visit."

The extract continued: "But it wasn't just his generosity that endeared him to the kids. Harry was also willing to get on the floor with them to play or smush up his face against the window, his funny expressions never failing to earn a giggle."