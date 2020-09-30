"If you listen to what I actually say it’s not controversial." Twitter/Fortune

The mum-of-one also explained why she's enjoyed the lockdown period which she, Prince Harry and their one-year-old son Archie have been spending in their Santa Barbara home.

“For me, it’s been amazing to spend time with my husband and watch our little one grow and that’s where our attention has been,” she explained. “In addition to, of course, how we can be a part of the change of energy that so many people are craving right now and whatever we can do to help in that capacity.”

Meghan signed off with a quote from American artist Georgia O'Keefe: ″I have already settled it for myself so flattery and criticism go down the same drain and I am quite free.″

The Duchess of Sussex's appearance comes shortly after she lost her latest fight in her ongoing legal battle.

Meghan is suing Associated Newspapers Ltd over articles from February 2019, which featured extracts from a "private and confidential" letter she sent to her estranged father, Thomas Markle shortly after her royal wedding.

A judge has ruled that the Mail on Sunday can use the biography Finding Freedom in its defence after ANL sought permission to amend its written defence to Meghan's claim to argue she "co-operated with the authors of the recently published book Finding Freedom to put out their version of certain events".

Meghan and Harry recently denied claims that they will be taking part in a 'Kardashian-style' reality TV series about their lives.

“The Duke and Duchess are not taking part in any reality shows,” the spokesperson said in a statement, according to Express.

But despite the couple's hasty denial, a spokesperson for Netflix has confirmed Harry and Meghan are working on several projects for the streaming giant.

"The couple already has several projects in development, including an innovative nature docu-series and an animated series that celebrates inspiring women. But we are not disclosing any of the programming slate at this time," the spokesperson told the Press Association.