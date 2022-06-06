Matilda was the apple of Heath’s eye. Getty

Michelle, 41, showed off her bump during the recent Cannes Film Festival.

Sources say Matilda was “nothing short of a godsend” in taking care of her little brother while their mum was off “working” in the South of France.

“Matilda is amazing … she’s so patient with Hart,” says the source. “Together they’ve done all kinds of art pieces for the nursery, cards and ‘welcome’ signs.

“She keeps him laughing by coming up with silly names for the new baby, like ‘Bubbles’ or ‘Banana’. Michelle and Thomas are so proud of Matilda.”

Michelle and husband Thomas Kail welcomed son Hart during the pandemic. Getty

Following her dad Heath’s tragic death in 2008, Matilda grew up with just her mum – although they had plenty of family and friends for support.

“It’s been a big change … going from just the two of them to now having this big family.

“Hart’s arrival was a miracle that healed so much pain from losing her father too soon. Matilda is ecstatic to be welcoming another sibling into her world and revelling in the new responsibilities heading her way as ‘big sister in chief.’”