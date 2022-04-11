You worked in Heston Blumenthal’s restaurant, how was that experience?
It was hard. It was also amazing. The days and nights were long, and while I am so grateful to have had that experience, it just wasn’t for me.
What have you been working on since returning to Australia?
My parents have a dairy farm on the Mid North Coast of NSW. After returning from England, I worked on the farm with my mum, dad, sisters and brother – a real family affair! It is so special to me to be able to work with family, especially after having a child of my own.
What personal milestones have you achieved since we last saw you on TV?
My now-husband Haydn and I got married in 2018 – it was a beautiful day. Haydn has been such an amazing support for me, both last time I did MasterChef and this one, too.
Though this time will be a tad harder – our daughter, Ada, one, will stay home with him while I go to Melbourne.
