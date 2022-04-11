Billie is back in the MasterChef kitchen. Network 10

You worked in Heston Blumenthal’s restaurant, how was that experience?

It was hard. It was also amazing. The days and nights were long, and while I am so grateful to have had that experience, it just wasn’t for me.

What have you been working on since returning to Australia?

My parents have a dairy farm on the Mid North Coast of NSW. After returning from England, I worked on the farm with my mum, dad, sisters and brother – a real family affair! It is so special to me to be able to work with family, especially after having a child of my own.

What personal milestones have you achieved since we last saw you on TV?

My now-husband Haydn and I got married in 2018 – it was a beautiful day. Haydn has been such an amazing support for me, both last time I did MasterChef and this one, too.

Though this time will be a tad harder – our daughter, Ada, one, will stay home with him while I go to Melbourne.

