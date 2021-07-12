Fans noticed a pretty major change in Sarah's figure since her stint on MAFS in 2018. Instagram/Getty

"It is Vaser Liposuction and I have had pretty much my whole body (done) from my neck down," the MAFS star told The Herald Sun.

"For me, my brief was I want my waist to be tiny and I want to show more of an hourglass shape and improve on what I already have."

Sarah added that she also lost around 5 kilos after the procedures in May, which also contributed to the change in her appearance.

Recovery took about six weeks, the 43-year-old said, but that didn't stop her from showing off her new figure as soon as possible.

Sarah posted several photos from her bed in June before debuting her body makeover. Instagram

Fans noticed Sarah posted several snaps from her bed in early June, when she would have been recovering, and kept her body away from the camera.

Then on June 25, she shared a stunning snap in a figure-hugging dress with fellow MAFS star Melissa Walsh, and the change in Sarah's body was clear.

Her narrow waist and defined curves have been a highlight on Sarah's Instagram account in the weeks since, and we're expecting the bombshell will be showing off her amazing figure even more in the future.

The former MAFS bride entrusted her transformation to Dr Reza Ahmadi in Melbourne and took to Instagram this week to praise him for her unreal results.

Sarah praised her surgeon in an Instagram post. Instagram

Posting a snap with the surgeon, she wrote: "His work is simply incomparable…

"No other Cosmetic Surgeon even comes close to what Dr. Reza can do & I can't wait to share with you some of the incredible treatments that I've had done with him & my amazing results!"

Sarah also revealed that she had been selected as an ambassador for Dr Reza's Cosmos Clinic in Melbourne and promoted his services, including a special offer for fans who booked a consult using her name.

It is not clear if Sarah paid for her procedures with Dr Reza or if they were linked to her role as ambassador.

This story originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.