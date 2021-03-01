James, 44, was caught in a Melbourne club getting cosy with another woman. Instagram

While all seems to be running as smoothing as could be expected on MAFS, a few clues have surfaced hinting at the couple's fate.

The 39-year-old single mum has been spotted shopping with her kids, her ring finger noticeably bare.

It may not be an obvious tell but perhaps her groom James being spotted kissing another woman is evidence enough of an impending split.

Keen Kmart shopper Joanne Todd had been concerned they were too different. Instagram

In video footage obtained by the Daily Mail James can be seen at a Melbourne night club getting cosy with a mystery woman.

"He was seen dancing the night away, they were kissing on the dance floor and he clearly didn't care who saw," a witness told the publication. The 44-year-old was also reportedly spotted chatting to former MAFS bride Stacey Hampton in the VIP section of the venue.

"They were kissing on the dance floor." Instagram

The father-of-three told producers at the start of the season he was looking for someone to love him for him, and not his wealth.

"I have deliberately hidden my wealth when I've dated... because I genuinely want someone who's going to love me for who I am, and not the lifestyle, money and cars," he admitted.

He added: "Success and wealth can give you a lot of things, but it definitely can't give you love."

This story was originally published on our sister site, Now To Love.