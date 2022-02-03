It seemed like a perfect match, but can these two make it work? Nine

After an uncomfortable photoshoot, Andrew managed to ease all of her concerns and Holly was able to relax around him.

"He truly is, I think, a prince charming," Holly later gushed of her new husband.

On their honeymoon, the couple were able to bond over Andrew's daughter, and Holly's motherly instincts shone through.

"He truly is, I think, a prince charming." Nine

"You can't fake [motherly instincts]. Now I see that she's going to be there if I have a down moment. She's a champion," Andrew said of his wife.

Holly added: "Andrew is a special guy, he's a warm father. So my feelings for Andrew are pretty intense at this point."

At this point in the season, things are looking pretty good for these two, so are they still together outside of the experiment?

Did the experts get it right? Nine

While it's still way too early to know for sure, there are a few hints and cues we can go off of to determine this couple's current dating status.

The bookies for one have placed their odds at being the couple that remains together on the show the longest at 1.72.

Compared to their co-stars Cody and Selina, whose SportsBet odds are at 2.00, that's a positive sign that they could make their relationship work.

To find your own fairytale romance, sign up for eHarmony.