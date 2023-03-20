Nine

Recently, the Married At First Sight contestants went out for a Boys’ Night and a Girls’ Night. And many contestants who left the show came back for this episode; like Sandy, Claire, Shannon and Hugo.

It was mentioned that Jesse decided not to come back for Boys’ Night but there was no mention of Dan, who seemingly also wasn’t there. But guess what? Dan was there! He was just completely edited out.

Although there’s one long shot - when Adam and Harrison are having an argument - where Dan can be seen from behind. A source claimed to The Daily Mail that Dan was virtually erased from the episode because producers are not happy with him.

“Channel Nine and Endemol Shine Australia are still super pi**d off with Dan about him ruining his storyline with [wife] Sandy Jawanda,” the insider said.

For context, before Dan and Sandy had left the show, Dan went public with his girlfriend, effectively spoiling that he and Sandy wouldn’t stay together. Apparently, Dan has even been served legal papers for ruining his MAFS ending.

Tayla’s wedding guest had a visible earpiece…

The man who walked Tayla down the aisle before she married Hugo (what a disaster that relationship was!) had an earpiece visibly in his left ear. However, in the shot shown right before the earpiece became visible, there’s clearly nothing in the man’s ear!

This means that Tayla and this man must’ve walked down the aisle multiple times. Plus, we can’t help but wonder what the man needed an earpiece for??? Were Married At First Sight producers feeding him lines?!

Claire’s breakdown over Jesse happened before AND after a manicure appointment???

One of the major dramas from this year’s MAFS was the revelation that Claire and Adam kissed AKA cheated on their respective partners, Jesse and Janelle. And when Claire finally decided that she had to come clean about the kiss to Jesse, she understandably got upset and broke down in tears while talking her decision through with producers.

But in one shot, Claire has all pink tips and then in the next shot, she has rainbow-coloured tips… So clearly, the scene was edited together. One breakdown must’ve been before a manicure appointment and the other breakdown must’ve happened once Claire came back with fresh nails…

