The MAFS experts for 2021 have matched a new batch of single Aussies. Channel Nine

There are sure to be more ups and downs than we dare to count as the brides and grooms navigate their new marriages, but hopefully we'll have at least one couple still together by the end of the series and beyond.

Keep scrolling as we keep you updated on which couples are still together, and who's joined the MAFS alumni majority.

Can Melissa and Bryce go the distance? Channel Nine

Melissa and Bryce - Jury's still out

It was a good first impression for the season's first wedding, despite the understandable nerves.

"Straight away I'm thinking that the experts have done a good job," Melissa mused upon meeting husband Bryce.

In fact, there are some sneaky Instagram clues that the couple may still be together - both shared photos of themselves indoor rock climbing to their individual profiles and in January Canberra-based Bryce shared some photos of himself down in Melissa's hometown of Melbourne.

What's more, after their wedding episode aired they made a joint live cross from Melbourne, suggesting that they're still together and living in the Victorian capital.

However, with Melissa admitting that she had never been on a date before and Bryce calling off his engagement before applying for the show, we reckon these two won't have an easy journey ahead of them.

It wasn't a romantic start for Rebecca and Jake. Channel Nine

Rebecca and Jake - We doubt it

Jake may have liked what he saw when his bride approached him at the altar, but it was quite the opposite for her.

"He's looking at me like I am sex on a stick," Rebecca stated, before rattling off a list of his bad qualities including his lack of a tie and that his tattoos were visible.

Add that to the lack of chemistry and Jake's alleged shady past, we don't see these two being the Cam and Jules of the season.

What's more, Jake appears to be back home in Melbourne whilst Beck has been sharing photos from her hometown of Perth so they're either long-distance (doubtful) or donezo.

A fairytale wedding for Samantha and Cameron. Channel Nine

Samantha and Cameron - Fizzled out?

The attraction was instant for Samantha and Cameron on their wedding day and it appeared the experts nailed it.

However it's still early days and fans are already trying hard to not get attached to these two.

"I would say Samantha & Cameron look like they might be good together but normally 10 minutes after I say that they are fighting so....I might just not bother with that statement," one viewer tweeted after their wedding episode aired.

Fans also suspect that Cameron will be involved in a cheating scandal in upcoming episodes after a trailer depicted a man with a tribal tattoo along his arm (like Cameron does) getting cosy with another bride.

Samantha also hasn't shared any photos from her wedding day hinting at trouble in paradise.

Booka and Brett seem like a perfect match. Channel Nine

Booka and Brett - The drama-free faves

These two adorable quirky individuals sure do make one adorable quirky couple.

It seems from the get-go that Booka and Brett could be the couple that flies under the radar but according to The Wash, not everything is as perfect as it seems.

The publication noticed via Instagram that rock musician and mental health worker Booka enjoyed a MAFS viewing party in her hometown of Perth when her wedding aired but Brett was not in attendance. And the pics show her looking a bit glum.

Secondly, Booka isn't following Brett on Instagram and the only co-star she's following is Jake Edwards whom she first crossed paths with before filming through her music therapy project, Sonic Minds.

Let's hope these sneaky clues are just a trick to throw us off the scent.

Hmmm, Coco and Sam aren't exactly the poster couple of the season. Channel Nine

Coco and Sam - As if

With Coco's loud shrieks and Sam's side-eye, their wedding wasn't exactly the fairytale day either probably expected.

Seeing as both are loud, proud and don't hold back we have low expectations for these two making it work in the real world.

Plus, some fans are convinced that Coco will be the other half in the alleged Cameron cheating scandal. Guess we'll have to stay tuned...

Jo and James make a cute couple. Channel Nine

Jo and James- We're not holding our breath

It wouldn't be MAFS without a questionable pairing - fans are already confused as to why insecure mum and barber Jo was matched with fellow parent and prestige car company owner James.

"We're getting along like a house on fire, but I noticed that he has this Rolex watch, so I am worried that we are from completely different worlds," Jo admitted on their wedding day.

Also, in an interview with Queensland radio duo Cliffo and Gabi after their wedding episode, the hosts noticed that Jo was referring to her and James' relationship in past tense but quickly backtracked. Hmm...

Can this reformed party boy settle down and be a good husband? Channel Nine

Alana and Jason - Too soon to tell

There was a lot of shy awkwardness when teacher Alana and construction estimator Jason met at the altar.

It wasn't exactly a love at first sight moment but it also didn't seem like the sort of match that would end in flames so we're still unsure about these guys.

Only time will tell...

This story originally appeared on our sister site WHO.

