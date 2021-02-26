Bryce's ex-fling has confronted him live on air. Channel Nine

After the MAFS star appeared on yesterday's episode of KIIS FM'S Kyle & Jackie O show, a listener wasn't too pleased with the 31-year-old and proceeded to ring up the station. And spill some juicy goss in the process.

The caller was Crystal Vas from Star 106.3 radio station in Townsville who wasted no time telling the fellow hosts that she slept with Bryce during the Australian Commerical Radio Awards (ACRAS) in 2017.

Jackie O was stunned to hear what Crystal had to say about Bryce. Instagram

"I had sex with Bryce from MAFS. I feel really bad for his girlfriend. On the show he said they'd been together five years and I'm like well, 2017, that's within five years, isn't it?"

To get Bryce's side of the story, and possibly to revel in the drama of it all, Kyle & Jackie O rang Bryce straight back.

Queue the most awkward interaction ever.

It was, unsurprisingly, shock-jock Kyle Sandilands who took the reins when it came to sharing the news with Bryce. "Crystal is making the outrageous claim that you and she had consensual sex and there may have been a fiancée crossover."

Star 106.3's Crystal Vas appeared on Kyle & Jackie O to claim she and Bryce slept together while he was still with his girlfriend at the time. Instagram

But it seems that Bryce could only correct one of Kyle's statements, ensuring the host she was his "girlfriend" and not "fiancée".

As for the rest of the claim, Bryce gave an extremely vague answer, suggesting he and his girlfriend had "multiple breaks".

However on last night's episode, the radio announcer did confess to Melissa that he has cheated in the past. Which begs the question, was he taking about the same incident or a different one?

Yowza. Hopefully Bryce's MAFS journey will be a little less complicated from here on out.

