According to the Daily Mail, Jake and Booka have been sighted at a Sydney pub, The Horse pub on Crown Street, after spending the day on a harbour cruise.

The pair were snapped looking very close for comfort with Booka donning a white button up shirt with black jeans and white boots, while her dinner partner opted for a black button up, light blue jeans and white joggers.

Of course, this isn't the first time the duo's relationship has made headlines.

Last month, it was revealed that Booka and Jake already knew each other before going on the reality show.

The pair have worked together on the singer's music project, Sonic Minds as well as Jake's sports-centred mental health charity, Outside The Locker Room.

And, apparently, Booka and Jake's close relationship didn't go unnoticed by the rest of the brides and grooms while filming.

Speaking to New Idea earlier in the month, an insider revealed that Booka and Jake's "flirty" and "close" relationship had the rest of the MAFS cast "buzzing with excitement".

“A lot of the group were chatting about how much time Booka and Jake were spending together, some even seemed to think they might end up as a couple,” the insider dished.

For the sake of MAFS fans, let's hope the duo are purely platonic and Booka and Brett's love story continues to blossom.

