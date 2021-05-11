Rumours began to swirl that Married At First Sight's Patrick Dwyer (left) and Belinda Vickers (right) had called it quits. Channel Nine

“Pat and I are still together,” Belinda clarified, as fans of the couple no doubt let out a collective sigh of relief.

“I’ve just been in Sydney for the past week so I haven’t seen him in a week but I am seeing him tomorrow.”

She also shared a rare insight into what they get up to when they spend time together.

Belinda put fans' minds at ease, assuring followers that she is still in a relationship with Pat. Instagram

“Pat and I just like to do normal, everyday things together,” she revealed. “We go out for lunch, dinner, we go on day trips and we really like going golfing.”

During her stint on Married At First Sight’s latest season, Belinda made her mark by confessing she’d never had a boyfriend before.

But after opting to stay together after Married At First Sight’s final vows, it appears things are looking to get even more serious between the pair.

Pat and Belinda were matched on the latest season of MAFS. Channel Nine

The couple confessed starting a family is on the horizon for them.

“I definitely think Pat would be a great dad, there's no doubt in my mind,' Belinda recently told Woman's Day.

“We've talked about it. I definitely want them (children),” Patrick added.

“I joked about it (marriage plans) last week and she freaked out... so I was like OK, I'll wait a bit.”

