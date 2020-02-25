RELATED: Smokey Eye Makeup: How To Do The Perfect Smokey Eye

Why Hire A Makeup Artist?

Makeup is a craft that takes years to master, and seasoned artists can conceal your imperfections while drawing attention to your finest features. So, if you want to look your best for any special occasion, do yourself a favour by hiring a professional makeup artist! Here are the top reasons to go with a pro:

Trained and studied in beauty school

Professional-grade products and tips

Polished application and airbrush techniques

Style consultation and makeup trials

Package deals for groups and friends

Home appointments and treatments

The 10 Best Makeup Artists In Perth

By now, you must be wondering: “where are the best makeup artists near me?” and the good news is that there are lots of places to get your makeup done in the city. Whether you’re getting ready for a wedding, a ball, or a party, beauticians can transform you into a blushing beauty anytime, anywhere! Check out our top recommendations for more details on customer reviews, services, and prices.

10. Sephora

Sephora has finally opened its first pop-up shop in WA, offering cheap makeup services and tutorials with any product you buy! Their beauty studio staff can give you a touch-up or a full-on glam sesh depending on your needs.

Location: David Jones, 622 Hay Street

Review: “They have a huge selection of products and the ladies are super helpful. Found an amazing beautiful lipstick and learned lots about applying makeup today very happy.” -ChiChi on productreview.com.au

Average Price: $AUD50 - $AUD150

Set An Appointment: sephora.com.au

9. Napoleon Perdis

This local beauty brand cares about giving you the makeover you deserve, offering their services for free when you buy their products. Their artists will also give you skincare recommendations and beauty life hacks!

Location: 125 Riseley Street, Garden City Shopping Centre

Review: ”The service was professional and everything was in consultation. While makeup was being applied it was also like a mini-tutorial!” - Charmaine on productreviews.com.au

Average Price: $AUD95 - $AUD139

Set An Appointment: napoleonperdis.com

8. Mac Cosmetics

Mac’s team of skilled makeup artists are ready to give you a personalised look based on your personal style! They offer express beauty services, product demos, total makeovers, and lash fittings with every purchase.

Location: Perth Airport / Westfield Carousel, Cannington / Lakeside Joondalup Shopping City, Joondalup

Review: “My daughter was so happy with her makeup, she made my daughter feel so comfortable we both couldn’t be happier. Great job Amanda keep up the good work. Excellent customer service.” - Tina on productreview.com.au

Average Price: $AUD60 - $AUD150

Set An Appointment: maccosmetics.com.au

7. Bassendean Hair & Makeup Studio

This beauty salon caters to clients who are looking for a fully indulgent experience from head to toe with their relaxing spa treatments! You can get a consultation to guarantee the perfect look at the end of your appointment.

Location: Unit 4/89 Old Perth Road, Bassendean

Review: “Loved my makeup on Friday afternoon thank you so much.” - Rachael Bullock on facebook.com

Average Price: Call (08) 9279 5005 to enquire

Set An Appointment: bhmstudio.com.au

6. Asha Garratt

Asha is a mobile makeup artist professionally trained in the art of airbrushing, skincare, threading, and hair. She provides complete bridal services and special effects makeup for any event.

Location: Ocean Reef

Review: “​Asha is fantastic. She knows her stuff and does an amazing job. You can tell she loves her job. Thank you Asha, I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend you to anyone!" - Amy Grant on ashagarrattmakeupartistry.com

Average Price: $AUD11 - $AUD720

Set An Appointment: ashagarrattmakeupartistry.com

5. Artistic Visions Hair & Beauty Salon

This hair and beauty salon is passionate about giving you fashionable results with their beauty treatments and hairdressers. They can paint your face, colour or style your hair, give you extensions, and even do your nails!

Location: 1/81-95 Royal Street, East Perth

Review: “Artistic Vision is by far the place to go. From the most fantastic makeup, the best eyebrow specialist Rachel Frost and hair that you always walk away happy with.” - Michelle Menezes on artisticvisions.com.au

Average Price: $AUD10 - $AUD650

Set An Appointment: artisticvisions.com.au

4. Inglot Cosmetics

Whether you need tips and tricks or creative makeup for costume parties, Inglot’s pro application services are redeemable upon buying their vegan products. They take pride in being cruelty-free, and we’re loving it!

Location: Collier Road & Walter Road, Morley

Review: “I cannot recommend Inglot Whitfords enough! Stunning makeover and money spent redeemable on my favourite products!” - Madi Seth on facebook.com

Average Price: $AUD15 - $AUD120

Set An Appointment: inglotcosmetics.com.au

3. Starlet Concepts

Lindsay Cliff is an experienced freelance makeup artist and hairstylist who specialises in glamming up brides and models. With an acting and fashion background, she knows exactly how to flatter your features for the camera!

Location: 21 Howell St, Marmion

Review: “I’ve worked alongside Lindsay doing some shoots where she was the makeup artist and I was the model. Both times she did an amazing job and is so easy to get along with. Definitely will let her work her magic again!” - Samantha Browning on starletconcepts.com

Average Price: $AUD90 - $AUD600

Set An Appointment: starletconcepts.com

2. Mecca

Mecca’s in-store services are top-notch! Their beauty experts can apply your makeup, teach you how to do it yourself, and school you with their beauty lab. You can also take their special masterclasses for more info.

Location: St Martins Arcade, Hay Street Mall / Myer Perth, 200 Murray Street

Review: “I love getting my makeup done at Mecca. As always, I’m sure there are some who haven’t had great experiences but all of mine (3) have been wonderful.” - Heatherss on beautyheaven.com.au

Average Price: $AUD15 - $AUD150

Set An Appointment: mecca.com.au

1. Artists At Play

Perth’s leading makeup academy is the best at making you as beautiful as possible. Their experienced team of professional artists will have you looking runway ready for any special event. Whether you’re a beauty buff or an aspiring makeup artist, this is the perfect place to live out your glamorous dreams.

Location: 23 View Street, North Perth

Review: “I was fortunate to be a model for one of the students being g assessed for mature skin makeup. I was extremely impressed by the skill and outstanding attitude of my makeup artist/student.” - Rach Cook on facebook.com

Average Price: Starts at $AUD130 with a $AUD30 deposit

Set An Appointment: artistsatplay.com.au

Get A Makeup Makeover

Now you can enjoy a stress-free experience as you get beautified by the best names in the biz. You’ll get your money’s worth every single time, and you’ll never have to worry about looking like a hot mess ever again!

