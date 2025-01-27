  •  
The best Valentine’s Day gifts for her in 2025

When those three little words just aren’t enough…
Each year, Valentine’s Day comes around faster than we have time to stop and smell the roses (literally). While there’s nothing wrong with the classic chocolate-and-flower combo, there are plenty of other romantic gifts to shower your loved one with.

Whether you’ve left buying a present until the last minute or are seeking ideas to hint to your partner, we’ve rounded up the best Valentine’s Day gifts guaranteed to give major heart-eyes.

The best Valentine’s Day gifts for her this year

For the Beauty Buff

loccitane hand cream
{Credit: L’Occitane)

01

L’Occitane Fleurs de Cerisier Visite en Provence Hand Cream

$19 at L’Occitane

Give busy hands a treat with this hydrating cream fragranced with a delightful blend of fresh florals and a hint of citrus.

nars limited edition blush with heart packaging
(Credit: Mecca)

02

NARS The Amour Collection Blush

$53 at Mecca

NAR’s limited-edition blush is packaged to perfection with pink and red hearts (talk about wrapped with love!) Simply swipe over the cheeks for a subtle soft peach glow.

jurlique gift set with face mask facial oil and gua sha tool
(Credit: Jurlique)

03

Jurlique x Bella Varelis Self Love Gift Set

$150 at Jurlique

Unwind with this luxe set including a hydrating face mask, rose oil, and gua sha tool for the ultimate pamper sesh.

For the Self-Care Queen

lorna jane cream self love club t shirt
(Credit: Lorna Jane )

04

Lorna Jane Self Love Club T-shirt

$80 at Lorna Jane

This versatile tee can easily be dressed up or down or thrown over the top of activewear for a chic touch.

lush lots of love bath bomb wrapped gift set
(Credit: Lush )

05

Lush ‘Lots of Love’ Gift Set

$47 at Lush

Endless bath time bliss is just a bath bomb (or four) away thanks to this sweetly wrapped gift set guaranteed to wash your worries away.

LVLY bonds valentines gift set with bouquet card and voucher
(Credit: LVLY )

06

BONDS x LVLY + Flowers Gift Set

From $85 at LVLY

LVLY has teamed up with Bonds for the ultimate Valentine’s gift pack. The limited edition bundle comes with a fresh bouquet of blooms,a greeting card, and a voucher to spend at Bonds!

For the Homeware Addict

kip & co glass candle holder decorated with red hearts
(Credit: Kip & Co)

07

Kip & Co Lover Candlestick Holder

$89 at Kip & Co

Spruce up a romantic night in with this adorable candlestick holder decorated with delicate hearts.

no22 dinner plate with red bow and hand painted red border
(Credit: No.22 Home)

08

No.22 Home The Season Red Bow Dinner Plate

$38 at No.22

Add a sweet touch to your tabletop with a charming dinner plate decorated with a bow and hand-painted border.

bed threads linen pink and red border heart coasters
(Credit: Bed Threads )

09

Bed Threads Pink Clay & Mulberry Heart Coasters (Set of Two)

$25 at Bed Threads

These heart-shaped coasters are crafted from 100% French Flax linen. Not to mention how cute they’ll look on the table. We’ll cheers to that!

marimekko pink ceramic mug with red floral design
(Credit: Marimekko)

10

Marimekko Oiva Piirto Unikko Mug

$37 at Marimekko

Take your coffee or tea ritual to the next level with this cute ceramic mug coated in a sleek floral design.

For the Tastemaker

Kayali boujee marshmallow fragrance
(Credit: Sephora)

11

Kayali Yum Boujee Marshmallow 50ml Eau De Parfum

$171 at Sephora

Spritz on this dreamy fragrance and enjoy the sweet blend of strawberry, marshmallow, and coconut balanced with refreshing freesia.

by charlotte gold heart shaped padlock earrings with crystal
(Credit: By Charlotte)

12

By Charlotte 18k Gold Vermeil Crystal Lotus Heart Padlock Stud Earrings

$99 at By Charlotte

Classic and chic, these 18K gold vermeil earrings feature heart-shaped padlocks decorated with cubic zirconia crystals for added sparkle.

le specs oval shaped red sunglasses
(Credit: Le Specs)

13

Le Specs Magnifique Sunglasses

$80 at Le Specs

Any trendsetter will love these oval sunglasses that bring a sophisticated splash of colour to every outfit.

Profile picture of Stephanie De Nobile
Stephanie De Nobile

