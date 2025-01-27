The best Valentine’s Day gifts for her in 2025

Each year, Valentine’s Day comes around faster than we have time to stop and smell the roses (literally). While there’s nothing wrong with the classic chocolate-and-flower combo, there are plenty of other romantic gifts to shower your loved one with.

Advertisement

Whether you’ve left buying a present until the last minute or are seeking ideas to hint to your partner, we’ve rounded up the best Valentine’s Day gifts guaranteed to give major heart-eyes.

The best Valentine’s Day gifts for her this year

For the Beauty Buff

{Credit: L’Occitane) 01 L’Occitane Fleurs de Cerisier Visite en Provence Hand Cream $19 at L’Occitane Give busy hands a treat with this hydrating cream fragranced with a delightful blend of fresh florals and a hint of citrus. Shop Now

(Credit: Mecca) 02 NARS The Amour Collection Blush $53 at Mecca NAR’s limited-edition blush is packaged to perfection with pink and red hearts (talk about wrapped with love!) Simply swipe over the cheeks for a subtle soft peach glow. Shop Now

(Credit: Jurlique) 03 Jurlique x Bella Varelis Self Love Gift Set $150 at Jurlique Unwind with this luxe set including a hydrating face mask, rose oil, and gua sha tool for the ultimate pamper sesh. Shop Now

Advertisement

For the Self-Care Queen

(Credit: Lorna Jane ) 04 Lorna Jane Self Love Club T-shirt $80 at Lorna Jane This versatile tee can easily be dressed up or down or thrown over the top of activewear for a chic touch. Shop Now

(Credit: Lush ) 05 Lush ‘Lots of Love’ Gift Set $47 at Lush Endless bath time bliss is just a bath bomb (or four) away thanks to this sweetly wrapped gift set guaranteed to wash your worries away. Shop Now

(Credit: LVLY ) 06 BONDS x LVLY + Flowers Gift Set From $85 at LVLY LVLY has teamed up with Bonds for the ultimate Valentine’s gift pack. The limited edition bundle comes with a fresh bouquet of blooms,a greeting card, and a voucher to spend at Bonds! Shop Now

For the Homeware Addict

(Credit: Kip & Co) 07 Kip & Co Lover Candlestick Holder $89 at Kip & Co Spruce up a romantic night in with this adorable candlestick holder decorated with delicate hearts. Shop Now

Advertisement

(Credit: No.22 Home) 08 No.22 Home The Season Red Bow Dinner Plate $38 at No.22 Add a sweet touch to your tabletop with a charming dinner plate decorated with a bow and hand-painted border. Shop Now (Credit: Bed Threads ) 09 Bed Threads Pink Clay & Mulberry Heart Coasters (Set of Two) $25 at Bed Threads These heart-shaped coasters are crafted from 100% French Flax linen. Not to mention how cute they’ll look on the table. We’ll cheers to that! Shop Now (Credit: Marimekko) 10 Marimekko Oiva Piirto Unikko Mug $37 at Marimekko Take your coffee or tea ritual to the next level with this cute ceramic mug coated in a sleek floral design. Shop Now

For the Tastemaker

(Credit: Sephora) 11 Kayali Yum Boujee Marshmallow 50ml Eau De Parfum $171 at Sephora Spritz on this dreamy fragrance and enjoy the sweet blend of strawberry, marshmallow, and coconut balanced with refreshing freesia. Shop Now

Advertisement

(Credit: By Charlotte) 12 By Charlotte 18k Gold Vermeil Crystal Lotus Heart Padlock Stud Earrings $99 at By Charlotte Classic and chic, these 18K gold vermeil earrings feature heart-shaped padlocks decorated with cubic zirconia crystals for added sparkle. Shop Now

(Credit: Le Specs) 13 Le Specs Magnifique Sunglasses $80 at Le Specs Any trendsetter will love these oval sunglasses that bring a sophisticated splash of colour to every outfit. Shop Now