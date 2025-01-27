The best Valentine’s Day gifts for her in 2025

Each year, Valentine’s Day comes around faster than we have time to stop and smell the roses (literally). While there’s nothing wrong with the classic chocolate-and-flower combo, there are plenty of other romantic gifts to shower your loved one with.
Whether you’ve left buying a present until the last minute or are seeking ideas to hint to your partner, we’ve rounded up the best Valentine’s Day gifts guaranteed to give major heart-eyes.
The best Valentine’s Day gifts for her this year
For the Beauty Buff
01
L’Occitane Fleurs de Cerisier Visite en Provence Hand Cream
$19 at L’Occitane
Give busy hands a treat with this hydrating cream fragranced with a delightful blend of fresh florals and a hint of citrus.
02
NARS The Amour Collection Blush
$53 at Mecca
NAR’s limited-edition blush is packaged to perfection with pink and red hearts (talk about wrapped with love!) Simply swipe over the cheeks for a subtle soft peach glow.
03
Jurlique x Bella Varelis Self Love Gift Set
$150 at Jurlique
Unwind with this luxe set including a hydrating face mask, rose oil, and gua sha tool for the ultimate pamper sesh.
For the Self-Care Queen
04
Lorna Jane Self Love Club T-shirt
$80 at Lorna Jane
This versatile tee can easily be dressed up or down or thrown over the top of activewear for a chic touch.
05
Lush ‘Lots of Love’ Gift Set
$47 at Lush
Endless bath time bliss is just a bath bomb (or four) away thanks to this sweetly wrapped gift set guaranteed to wash your worries away.
06
BONDS x LVLY + Flowers Gift Set
From $85 at LVLY
LVLY has teamed up with Bonds for the ultimate Valentine’s gift pack. The limited edition bundle comes with a fresh bouquet of blooms,a greeting card, and a voucher to spend at Bonds!
For the Homeware Addict
07
Kip & Co Lover Candlestick Holder
$89 at Kip & Co
Spruce up a romantic night in with this adorable candlestick holder decorated with delicate hearts.
08
No.22 Home The Season Red Bow Dinner Plate
$38 at No.22
Add a sweet touch to your tabletop with a charming dinner plate decorated with a bow and hand-painted border.
09
Bed Threads Pink Clay & Mulberry Heart Coasters (Set of Two)
$25 at Bed Threads
These heart-shaped coasters are crafted from 100% French Flax linen. Not to mention how cute they’ll look on the table. We’ll cheers to that!
10
Marimekko Oiva Piirto Unikko Mug
$37 at Marimekko
Take your coffee or tea ritual to the next level with this cute ceramic mug coated in a sleek floral design.
For the Tastemaker
11
Kayali Yum Boujee Marshmallow 50ml Eau De Parfum
$171 at Sephora
Spritz on this dreamy fragrance and enjoy the sweet blend of strawberry, marshmallow, and coconut balanced with refreshing freesia.
12
By Charlotte 18k Gold Vermeil Crystal Lotus Heart Padlock Stud Earrings
$99 at By Charlotte
Classic and chic, these 18K gold vermeil earrings feature heart-shaped padlocks decorated with cubic zirconia crystals for added sparkle.
13
Le Specs Magnifique Sunglasses
$80 at Le Specs
Any trendsetter will love these oval sunglasses that bring a sophisticated splash of colour to every outfit.