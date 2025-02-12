Embrace self-love on Valentine’s Day with our personal gifts guide

If you’re hoping to get a meaningful gift from someone you love, come February 14, then look no further than the mirror.

Put aside the bouquets of roses and chocolates and indulge yourself with a gift from our guide on treats tailored to last longer than a withering flower, and cater to your needs inside and out!

The ultimate gifts to spoil yourself in 2025

(Credit: Lovehoney) 01 Rose Clitoral Suction Stimulator $89.95 at Lovehoney Real flowers come and go, but this waterproof rose is guaranteed to keep you coming back for more. With 10 intense suction modes and a soft velvet-like silicone texture, simply charge (it’s magnetic, so forget batteries!) away and enjoy however you choose … no one knows you better than yourself! Shop now (Credit: The Jojoba Company) 02 Australian Jojoba 200ml + Gua Sha Harvest Set 2025 $52.95 at The Iconic Enhance your natural radiance with this limited-edition Harvest Set that’s rich with vitamins A, D & E, plus omegas 6 & 9, that’ll keep your skin nourished and silky-smooth. Combine with the bonus gua sha for a DIY lymphatic drainage massage that’ll breathe new life into the at-home spa experience and save your bucks. Shop now (Credit:Lululemon) 03 The Mat 5mm $109 at Lululemon This pink marble yoga mat will surely have you pumped for your next, or first, fitness class! The natural rubber base provides a little extra cushion to keep you comfortable and concentrated on keeping the positive energy flowing throughout. If pink isn’t your vibe, the mat comes in 4 other shades. Shop Now (Credit:iKOU) 04 iKOU Aroma Diffuser & Mindful Wellness Trio Kit $145 at Adore Beauty A combination of the iKOU Ultrasonic Aromatherapy Diffuser with the “Mindful Wellness” trio of essential oils: De-Stress, Ground & Balance, and Breathe Wellness gives you everything you need to transform your personal space into a wellness sanctuary. The diffuser uses cool-steam technology to release essential oils while purifying the air. Shop Now

(Credit: JSHealth) 05 Detox + Debloat Formula (1-month supply) $44.99 at JSHealth This best-selling formula captures the essence of Western herbal medicine ingredients, such as fennel seeds and milk thistle, in a holy-grail supplement. Designed to relieve and reduce bloating in the abdomen, nothing says self-love better than a pill that works to support your digestive system – we won’t be holding space for constipation in 2025! Shop now (Credit: Sophia Godkin PhD) 06 The 5-minute Gratitude Journal by Sophia Godkin PhD $21.99 at Booktopia In a rush? That’s okay, this journal is designed for thoughtful reflection and positive growth in a way that’ll cater to your busy lifestyle. Filled with prompts and inspiring affirmations, you’ll feel grateful for the grounding impact that just a few minutes to decompress and set intentions can have on your packed schedule. Shop now (Credit: Jo Malone) 07 Jo Loves by Jo Malone The Iconic Parfum 7x 2ml Discovery Gift Set $56 at City Perfume Your sense of smell has long been known for its ability to heal and shift your emotions, so a self-indulgent discovery set such as this by Jo Malone will surely be ripe for the nose! From fresh, zesty citrus notes to romantic floral notes, let yourself float in the lightness of spring in a bottle. For a more rooted and grounding sensation, spritz yourself with earthly, woody notes or even envelop yourself in the warmth of spice notes. Shop Now