It’s hard to believe that Valentine’s Day is upon us once more!
A day of love, romance, and sizzling hot chemistry, February 14 is always a day filled with chocolate, red roses, and romantic declarations.
But Valentine’s Day also brings with it a level of stress over finding the perfect romantic gifts to shower your loved one with.
For when those three special words aren’t enough, shop our curated top picks for Valentine’s Day gifts for your special someone in 2025 below.
The best Valentine’s Day gifts to shop in 2025
This limited-edition Valentine’s Day Dyson Airwrap comes complete with a complimentary presentation case and features everything you (and your special someone) may need to dry, style, and smooth your hair with ease.
Removing the need for multiple hair-drying and styling devices, the Dyson Airwrap also allows for easier styling and uses innovative technology to ensure your hair stays healthy, and not heat damaged.
The classic Croc that every Aussie has come to know and love has been reimagined in this stylish shoe that offers an extra dose of height, attitude, and style.
Available to purchase in a range of colour options, these ultra-lightweight, ultra-comfortable shoes are a fun Valentine’s Day gift for those who love a little fashion in their life.
For a limited time only, you can also redeem a free Jibbitz Pack with every pair of Bae Clogs you purchase!
SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker (Red)
$109.00 from Big W
Turn plain water into fresh sparkling water in seconds thanks to Soda Stream’s newest Sparkling Water Maker.
It’s effortless, affordable, and comes in a stunning red hue – what’s not to love?
Essential Love Heart Beauty Kit
$26.00 from MCoBeauty
Designed for the beauty buff in your life, this collection of reusable heart-inspired makeup blenders, setting puffs, and cleansing puffs will elevate your loved ones’ beauty routine – without breaking the bank!
While the best-selling expandable carry-on suitcase from American Tourister comes in a variety of colours – we simply can’t go past this Valentine’s Day-themed pink blush!
Made for the jet-setter in your life, this stylish suitcase offers users spacious packing space at a super low weight, and features an expandable mid-section, interior organisation, and smooth double wheels, making it a very worthwhile investment for you and your loved ones’ travels.
While it can be hard to shop for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift, a candle never goes astray!
This delicious-smelling new candle from Ecoya features natural soy wax that has been blended with the summer scents of vanilla bean and passionfruit. With a burn time of up to 80 hours, it’s both an indulgent gifting option and a long-lasting one.
Saint Juniper Mediterranean Gin 500ml
$64.00 from Saint Juniper
This award-winning Tasmanian gin captures the very essence of the sun-soaked Mediterranean coast.
Whether over ice or mixed in with tonic or in summer cocktails, Saint Juniper’s Mediterranean Gin offers a vibrant combination of fresh citrus and savoury herbs that make for perfect sipping.
Tame and Texture Wax Stick for Hair 75g
$25.50 (reduced from $35.95) from Perfect Pony
This premium product has been described as an absolute game-changer for those frustrated by those pesky flyaways that wreak havoc on hair styling.
Made from nourishing ingredients such as castor, jojoba, and grapeseed oil to name a few, the Tame and Texture Hair Wax Stick from Perfect Pony comes in an easy-to-use stick format for convenient application and provides a stronghold for neat edges and flyaway control.
Think sleek, styled, and healthy hair all day long – could a girl ask for anything more?
Strawberry Matcha Latté
$49.00 from Matcha Made
Strawberry matcha is the drink that has taken the internet by storm – and now you and your significant other can make it at home with this yummy make-it-yourself blend.
Mixing together the delicious flavours of matcha with strawberry coulis, it’s safe to say we are OBSESSED with this beverage (and we know you will be too once you try it).
Majesty 2 Rechargeable Powerful Wand Vibrator
$90.99 (reduced from $139.00) from VUSH
Nothing says ‘I Love You’ like gifting the gift of pleasure.
Designed to be used for solo or duet play, this best-selling wand vibrator will seriously up the ante in your bedroom. With five varying levels and 10 different vibration patterns for maximum pleasure, you and your partner will be feeling the magic this Valentine’s Day thanks to Majesty 2.
Smilie Boost Teeth Whitening Kit
$129.00 from Smilie
Give the gift of a pearly white smile this Valentine’s Day!
Developed by dentists, this advanced at-home teeth whitening kit offers quick and effective results for those looking to add some shine to their smile.
With over 100,000 satisfied customers, this beginner kit gives users visible results every time and will help your significant other remove any pesky tough stains on their teeth without pain or sensitivity.
Magnesium Oil Spray 200ml
$65.00 reduced from $70.00) from SaltLab
This transformative topical magnesium formulation will relieve stress, support muscle and joint recovery, and aid in achieving a night of deep, restful sleep.
Designed to help you snooze better, it’s a spray that’s 100% natural, vegan, non-toxic, and the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for those who value rest and recovery.
Loveheart Necklace (Gold)
$650.00 from Argent Silversmith
If you are looking for to up the ante this Valentine’s Day, this Loveheart Necklace from Argent Silversmith takes the cake.
Using your significant other’s birthstone as a basis, you can customise the chain style, and finish, and even opt for engraving the necklace – how romantic!