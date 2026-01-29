EXCLUSIVE: X Factor winner Samantha Jade on playing Vivian in Pretty Woman The Musical

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Samantha Jade was busy prepping to start rehearsals for her next big role on stage as Vivian in Pretty Woman: The Musical when New Idea nabbed the singer-actress for a chat about her dream gig playing the quirky character made famous by Julia Roberts in the 1990 film.

“It’s exciting,” beams the 38-year-old star.

“But it’s something so different, so the nerves are real!”

Taking on this much-loved character must make things even more nerve-racking.

Absolutely. It’s so funny, because that’s what drew me to the role – I know the film so well. I loved the film. I love Julia Roberts so much. But yeah, it’s a big thing to take on – there’s some pressure.

We’ve heard this is a special film for you. How many times have you watched the original?

Oh my gosh, so many times. My [late] mum and I had these comfort films we would watch when it was, well, back then it was a VHS or DVD day [laughs], and we would just have Pretty Woman, My Best Friend’s Wedding, Father Of The Bride. I’ve got two brothers, so my dad would go out with the boys and my mum, and I would watch those films. So, yeah, it’s got a special place in my heart.

Is the musical pretty close to the movie?

It is, and it isn’t. There’s a huge difference because there’s music, and you get to know these characters on a deeper level that you don’t get in the film. The film was made a long time ago; times have changed, so there are some things in there that elevate the characters and their journeys.

Are the ’90s costumes fun to wear?

Of course. So many people know the iconic outfits. I had my first fitting and felt like a kid in a candy store! I’ve always wanted to go to a party dressed as [Vivian], and I could never find a costume good enough. So I was like, “Can I borrow this after the show?” [Laughs]

Do you keep mementos?

I’m not sure how it works with musicals, but when I played Kylie [Minogue in the TV miniseries Never Tear Us Apart, I kept the dress I wore, which was cool.

You’ve done Dancing With The Stars, are you keen to do more reality TV?

I don’t think so. That didn’t feel like reality TV to me. But in the script for Pretty Woman, there’s a part where I do a little bit of ballroom dancing, so I was like, “Oh my gosh, that was preparing me for this!” Meant to be!

Pretty Woman: The Musical is playing now at Theatre Royal Sydney until April 4, with seasons in Perth, Adelaide & Melbourne later in the year.

