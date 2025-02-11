Romance yourself this Valentine’s Day with the ultimate solo date

It’s time to slip into your best dress, strap on some outrageous heels, and treat yourself to a romantic night with the familiar face in the mirror.

Advertisement

We get it – Valentine’s Day has always been about loved-up couples basking in their joy and forcing singletons into hibernation, binging on chocolate, and yearning for their own Mr Darcy.

But the same old plans aren’t enough anymore when self-love is quite literally (wink wink) on the table!

Take pleasure into your own hands with a free take-home goodie. (Credit: Lovehoney)

Sexual pleasure champions Lovehoney are shaking things up this year with a pop-up dining experience called OLOS.

Advertisement

The one-night-only sensory feast valued over $250 per person is free for all those wanting to take romance into their own hands this Valentine’s Day.

The catch? Bookings are limited to 1 person only.

Spelled solo in reverse, the name plays on the restaurant’s intentions to reverse the stigma surrounding solo dining and embrace self-love.

Whilst 41% of Australians view dining out alone as an act of self-empowerment, a third of singles avoid heading out on Valentine’s Day due to the awkwardness of being solo according to research by Lovehoney.

Advertisement

Forget the apps and date yourself this Valentine’s Day. (Credit: Lovehoney)

Lovehoney’s sexologist Christine Rafe says the calendar date is about love in all its forms, including self-love, and should be celebrated freely by all.

“Self-love isn’t just empowering, it’s essential for sexual, physical, emotional and mental wellbeing,” she said.

“It’s time to break the stigma and make space for solo happiness.”

Advertisement

Forget nerves and savour a mouth-watering 3-course meal filled with aphrodisiacs, washing it all down with fine wines or cocktails sure to loosen up your date jitters.

Slurp oysters and slice into pan-roasted spatchcock as you lose yourself to live music and reflect on the idea of self-love with helpful prompt cards and a notebook.

Dessert may be on the menu, but the real sweet delight is a goodie bag containing a pleasure toy of your choosing (including The Rose) to take home and enjoy.

Final release tickets are still up for grabs with a few time slots left open so be sure to book quickly and make this Valentine’s Day one you won’t forget!

Advertisement