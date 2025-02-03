  •  
Gifts for the gals: Our guide to finding the perfect Galentine’s Day present

Because friendships are just as important!
Profile picture of Stephanie De Nobile
While Valentine’s Day is traditionally reserved for expressing love for a romantic partner, who could forget about the other great love in our lives—our friends?

If you’re looking for a way to show your soul sister, other half, girl gang, or bestie just how much they mean to you, we’ve rounded up the best gifts to help celebrate those cherished friendships.

The best Galentine’s Day gifts for 2025

benefit cosmetics splash tint lip tint
(Credit: Benefit )

01

Benefit Cosmetics Splashtint in Honeymooner

$42 at Adore Beauty

Perfect for beauty buffs on the go, this multitasker nourishes and moisturisers the lips while delivering a subtle splash of colour.

casetify phone charm with beaded bows
(Credit: CASETiFY)

02

CASETiFY Bow Phone Charm – Blushed Bows

$48.99 at CASETiFY

Any tech-head will love this trendy phone charm featuring handmade beaded bows.

lorna jane white crew socks with red hearts
(Credit: Lorna Jane )

03

Lorna Jane With Love Crew Socks

$20 at Lorna Jane

Keep your toes warm and toasty in these cotton blend crew socks decorated with a heart for a sweet touch.

who is Elijah cherry fiesta perfume
(Credit: Who is Elijah )

04

Who Is Elijah Cherry Fiesta Eau De Parfum 30ml

$90 at Who is Elijah

Spritz away and enjoy as delightful notes of mandarin and pear balanced with ripe cherry and white florals fill the air.

cotton on pink slippers with red hearts
(Credit: Cotton On )

05

Cotton On Body Cosy Novelty Scuff Slipper

$34.99 at Cotton On

Show your friends just how much you heart them with these fluffy pink slippers crafted for cosy nights in.

Sundae Body berry shower foam and body moisturiser gift bundle
(Credit: Sundae Body )

06

Sundae Body ‘Berry Me Up’ Bundle

$57 at Sundae Body

This adorable bundle includes a berry-scented shower foam and moisturising body whip to keep skin smooth, hydrated, and smelling delicious!

Dusk pink peony with lychee and peach candle
(Credit: Dusk )

07

Dusk Pink Peony with Lychee & Peach Nectar Soy Candle

$39.99 at Dusk

Take a moment of self-care with a calming candle fragranced with fruity notes of lychee and sweet nectar combined with refreshing pink peony and jasmine.

Arms of Eve gold heart bracelet
(Credit: Arms of Eve )

08

Arms of Eve Valentine Bracelet

$79 at Arms of Eve

Take friendship bracelets to the next level with this luxe gold-plated chain complete with a heart. Chic, classy, and cool.

By Rosie Jane body wash
(Credit: Sephora )

09

By Rosie Jane ‘Rosie’ Everyday Body Wash

$42 at Sephora

Packed full of antioxidants to nourish and cleanse the skin, lather on this hydrating body wash scented with a soothing blend of musk and sweet rose.

muse pink and red photo frame with scallop edge
(Credit: Pillow Talk )

10

Muse Marnie Photo Frame

$24.99 at Pillow Talk

Display treasured moments together with a colourful frame featuring chic scalloped edging.

Lanolips strawberry lip balm with phone holder

11

Lanolips 101 Ointment Strawberry & Phone Lip Balm Holder

$26 at Lanolips

You and your bestie might not be the only dynamic duo! This magnetic lip balm holder attaches easily to your phone so you can apply it on the go. It even includes Lanolips bestselling strawberry balm.

