Gifts for the gals: Our guide to finding the perfect Galentine’s Day present

While Valentine’s Day is traditionally reserved for expressing love for a romantic partner, who could forget about the other great love in our lives—our friends?

If you’re looking for a way to show your soul sister, other half, girl gang, or bestie just how much they mean to you, we’ve rounded up the best gifts to help celebrate those cherished friendships.

The best Galentine’s Day gifts for 2025

(Credit: Benefit ) 01 Benefit Cosmetics Splashtint in Honeymooner $42 at Adore Beauty Perfect for beauty buffs on the go, this multitasker nourishes and moisturisers the lips while delivering a subtle splash of colour. Shop Now

(Credit: CASETiFY) 02 CASETiFY Bow Phone Charm – Blushed Bows $48.99 at CASETiFY Any tech-head will love this trendy phone charm featuring handmade beaded bows. Shop Now

(Credit: Lorna Jane ) 03 Lorna Jane With Love Crew Socks $20 at Lorna Jane Keep your toes warm and toasty in these cotton blend crew socks decorated with a heart for a sweet touch. Shop Now

(Credit: Who is Elijah ) 04 Who Is Elijah Cherry Fiesta Eau De Parfum 30ml $90 at Who is Elijah Spritz away and enjoy as delightful notes of mandarin and pear balanced with ripe cherry and white florals fill the air. Shop Now

(Credit: Cotton On ) 05 Cotton On Body Cosy Novelty Scuff Slipper $34.99 at Cotton On Show your friends just how much you heart them with these fluffy pink slippers crafted for cosy nights in. Shop Now

(Credit: Sundae Body ) 06 Sundae Body ‘Berry Me Up’ Bundle $57 at Sundae Body This adorable bundle includes a berry-scented shower foam and moisturising body whip to keep skin smooth, hydrated, and smelling delicious! Shop Now

(Credit: Dusk ) 07 Dusk Pink Peony with Lychee & Peach Nectar Soy Candle $39.99 at Dusk Take a moment of self-care with a calming candle fragranced with fruity notes of lychee and sweet nectar combined with refreshing pink peony and jasmine. Shop Now

(Credit: Arms of Eve ) 08 Arms of Eve Valentine Bracelet $79 at Arms of Eve Take friendship bracelets to the next level with this luxe gold-plated chain complete with a heart. Chic, classy, and cool. Shop Now

(Credit: Sephora ) 09 By Rosie Jane ‘Rosie’ Everyday Body Wash $42 at Sephora Packed full of antioxidants to nourish and cleanse the skin, lather on this hydrating body wash scented with a soothing blend of musk and sweet rose. Shop Now

(Credit: Pillow Talk ) 10 Muse Marnie Photo Frame $24.99 at Pillow Talk Display treasured moments together with a colourful frame featuring chic scalloped edging. Shop Now

11 Lanolips 101 Ointment Strawberry & Phone Lip Balm Holder $26 at Lanolips You and your bestie might not be the only dynamic duo! This magnetic lip balm holder attaches easily to your phone so you can apply it on the go. It even includes Lanolips bestselling strawberry balm. Shop Now

