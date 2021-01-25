Apparently, Jessika is left feeling "shattered" after a fight with Cyrell. Channel Nine

CYRELL & JESS’ CATFIGHT FROM HELL

It’s said things between Season 6 co-stars Jessika Power and new mum Cyrell Paule become so heated, blonde beauty Jess was left “shattered” and contemplating “taking further action” against Cyrell.

“She just exploded during the dinner party ... I’ll be surprised if it all makes it onto screens,” the insider says, alleging that Cyrell was “throwing drinks, slamming her hands, swearing and verbally attacking Jess. It was a very intense moment and uncomfortable to be around – Jess didn’t know what hit her!”

It’s believed Jess provoked Cyrell, who shares 1-year-old son Boston with Love Island star Eden Dally, by accusing her of having a showmance with her partner. “Jess absolutely hit a nerve and Cyrell just lost it.”

Following the confrontation, a “completely inconsolable” Jess was comforted by Sarah Roza and Ashley Irvin, who got a cab and left the drama-filled dinner party with her.

Our spies tell us that Mike gets a bit flirty on set. Channel Nine

MIKE’S FLIRT-FEST WITH SARAH

He was accused of gaslighting his on-screen wife Heidi Latcham during their season, but according to our insider, Mike Gunner sets his sights on a new bride during the reunion.

“He was seriously flirty on set,” dishes the show spy. “Mike was like a kid in a candy shop and was trying his luck with anyone he could. At one stage he seemed very starry-eyed for Sarah. There was lots of chatter about his interest in her”.

Ines, "the villain", returns. Channel Nine

INES IS NASTIER THAN EVER

She quickly became one of the series’ biggest villains after she unleashed a scathing verbal attack on her husband, Bronson Norrish, while on their honeymoon – and fans shouldn’t expect anything less from Ines Basic upon her return.

“Ines was so hostile!” says an anonymous participant. “It’s clear, she is a very angry person! I was lead to believe she had come full circle since appearing on her season, but she’s more hateful and bitter than ever.

The participant adds that most cast members were “shocked by the fact she could be smiling and happy one minute and screaming the next”.

A fight between Cyrell and Jess apparently leaves participants fearing for their safety. Channel Nine

WHERE’S THE SECURITY?

The flaring tempers between warring brides Jess and Cyrell is said to have left some participants “fearing for safety”, according to our spy, who says everyone was shocked that there appeared to be no security on set!

“This wasn’t your standard cat fight, it was uncomfortable … I thought blood would be shed,” tells one participant. However, we’re assured security definitely were on the premises, they are just trained to be discreet and remain hidden from view.

We hear that Michael and Martha kept it civil. Channel Nine

MICHAEL & MARTHA FAKING IT!

Despite Martha Kalifatidis’ love for stirring the pot, we’re told she kept things tame the second time around. “Her and Michael [Brunelli] were very careful and conscious of coming off poorly,” says the spy.

“Forget wine throwing, they were putting on a very civil act, trying to convince everyone how much better they were ... Martha certainly is aspiring for bigger and better things.”

The spy believes Martha only attended “out of obligation to Nine”, insisting her role on the upcoming season of Celebrity Apprentice meant she had to attend.

While filming, Sarah apparently became light-headed and fainted. Channel Nine

BRIDE FAINTS ON SET

According to sources, shooting took place on two 30-degree days last December, which made for very uncomfortable filming conditions – and resulted in a shock collapse!

“Before filming, the cast were kept in tents on set like cattle, which backed onto a window,” explains an insider. “They were given water, but there was bad air circulation and it was extremely humid.

All of a sudden there was a squabble with Sarah ... She had to be taken off set and into an air-conditioned office, after she became light-headed and fainted!”

Cyrell's not just fighting with Jess. Apparently, she left Ryan fuming by suggesting he had a "showmance" on I'm A Celeb. Channel Nine

CYRELL BLASTS RYAN

It’s believed Cyrell does not hold back on her feelings about Ryan’s jungle romance with Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby, which took place on I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! last year.

“Cyrell accused Ryan of having a showmance and basically putting his feelings on for the cameras” shares the source. “She ripped him to shreds and had some very choice words about the entire thing and even mocked Charlotte’s appearance.

"Ryan proved to be no match for ‘Cyclone Cyrell’ – he was left fuming by the whole thing.”

Sparks flew between Ryan and Charlotte in the jungle. Channel Ten

PARTICIPANTS BANNED FROM SPEAKING

There’s been no shortage of foul language over the show’s seven seasons, but there are a stack of words New Idea has been told were banned from being uttered at the reunion!

According to one anonymous tipster, all participants were banned from using “COVID”, “lockdown”, “pandemic” and “coronavirus” during the dinner party reunion, as producers didn’t want the focus to be on the outside world and make it obvious about when things were filmed.

Tracey Jewel is also returning to the screen - and she's bringing her baby bump with her! Channel Nine

PRODUCERS FORCED TO STEP IN!

Mastermind executive producer Tara McWilliams is known for her ability to hook audiences and drive ratings, but a set spy at the taping says this reunion special almost sent her packing!

“She had to cut in three times – it became very tiring, she was so over it” shares an insider. “Things became so heated and there was concern nobody watching would be able to understand what was being said because everyone was screaming and shouting continuously.”

Recently separated Lizzie and Seb are also making an appearance in the special. Channel Nine

STRICT MEASURES!

To avoid the usual shenanigans and debauchery that happen after the cameras stop rolling, producers worked hard to separate the stars across Sydney to avoid any further drama!

“Essentially, everyone was put into groups of three so that there were limited numbers returning to the same hotels where fights could continue,” explains the insider. “They wanted the peacemakers with the trouble starters.

"Interestingly, the crew are said to have introduced a booze ban at the reunion. “This time around, producers put in place a tally system to keep track of all the drinking, and we had to finish one before requesting another.”

