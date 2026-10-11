Catherine Zeta-Jones’ shock as Michael Douglas confesses to affair

Michael Douglas was bound to drop some bombshells in his long-overdue memoir, and as expected, the talk about secret affairs and sex addiction has not gone down well with his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones.

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Michael, 82, shocked many with his confession that he and Romancing the Stone co-star Kathleen Turner did have a secret affair back in 1984, despite their decades of denials.

But it’s the admission that the actor and then-wife Diandra “were both having extramarital affairs” that has really upset Catherine, his wife of 26 years.

Catherine doesn’t want to hear about past flings. (Credit: Backgrid)

“Catherine is now having to wonder if there are other co-stars he secretly slept with – that’s the hardest part about this for her,” an insider tells New Idea.

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“It doesn’t matter that his affair with Kathleen happened before they got together, it’s the fact that he lied about it for so long.”

Though Catherine, 57, knew about Michael’s womanising reputation when they got together in 1999, it hasn’t been easy hearing him open up about that time in his life as he promotes One Helluva Ride.

Michael and Kathleen “fell hard for each other.” (Credit: Getty)

“I don’t know if I slept with so many women, I don’t see it that way. No, not me, no. I was a healthy product of the Sixties,” insists Michael, who denied he went to rehab for sex addiction in the ’90s.

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The sex-related tidbits aside, Michael’s gushing tribute to Catherine in the memoir might just get him out of the bad books!

“I had never fallen in love on a movie screen before. Until I saw Catherine,” he writes.

Michael’s tell-all book was released this week. (Credit: Amazon)

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New Idea previously revealed that Catherine had “barely slept a wink” since the project began.

“Michael’s famous for foot-in-mouth disease and can be way too candid for Catherine’s liking,” a family pal revealed earlier this year.

“She’s worried some of his confessions could reopen old wounds or spill secrets that could strain their already complicated marriage.”

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