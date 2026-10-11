John Travolta’s proud dad moment as daughter Ella makes fashionable debut

John Travolta just can’t stop boasting to friends about his daughter Ella Bleu, who made her Paris runway debut for Miu Miu last week.

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The 26-year-old, who first walked the runway in New York at Fashion Week 2022, looked stunning making her first appearance in Paris – alongside Gigi Hadid and Olivia Colman – in an oversized forest-green blazer, patterned blouse and dark trousers with a flash of colour down the side.

Ella Bleu Travolta walked the runway during the Miu Miu Paris Fashion Week show. (Credit: Getty)

Ella’s famous dad, 72, was not in the ‘frow’ on her big night, but sources say he watched it live online and “has been strutting around Saturday Night Fever style ever since”.

“He couldn’t be more proud of her Paris show,” says a pal.

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“He’s been bragging about her multi-talents and how Kelly would be over the moon to see her walking for such a prestigious brand as Miu Miu.

“He was desperate to be there but, like she did in New York, she doesn’t want her famous dad stealing thunder from the designer’s work.

John couldn’t be prouder! (Credit: Getty)

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“If there’s one thing he’s passed down to her is it’s to be professional and Ella’s determined to succeed at modelling on her own merit – not because the designer wants a bunch of Grease fans to show up outside.”

Ella shared her gratitude on her own Instagram account, uploading a series of photos and videos from her time in Paris.

“Pinch me. I still can’t believe this happened. Thank you Miu Miu,” she captioned her snaps.

Sources say despite starring in John’s directorial debut, Propeller One-Way Night Coach, which flopped badly, Ella’s not walking away from acting just yet.

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“Pinch me. I still can’t believe this happened.” (Credit: Instagram)

“It wasn’t her fault that movie didn’t do well – in fact she was the best thing in it,” says a pal.

“John won’t let HIS vanity project put her off acting – she’s too talented. For now, she’s happy walking the runways until pilot season starts up in the new year.”

It remains to be seen whether John’s younger son, Benjamin, 16, will follow his sister and father into showbiz.

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John also shared a third son, Jett, with his late wife, Kelly Preston. However, he tragically passed away at the age of 16 in January 2009 after suffering a seizure.