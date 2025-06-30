John Travolta excited fans when he took a trip down memory lane and stepped into one of his most iconic roles on Friday night.

The 71-year-old actor made an unannounced appearance at the Hollywood Bowl’s Summer Grease Sing-A-Long event on June 27, 2025, donning some very special gear for the occasion.

Forty-seven years after playing Danny Zuko in the 1978 movie alongside Olivia Newton-John, he proved he’d lost none of the T-Birds’ swagger, wearing a black leather jacket and transforming his hair.

Not only was the audience gobsmacked by his appearance, but the cast was also shocked.

“Tonight at the Hollywood Bowl, for the first time I surprised everyone at the Grease Sing-A-Long and dressed up as Danny Zuko,” he wrote on Instagram. “No one knew. Not even the cast. Thank you for a great evening.”

He joined director Randal Kleiser, and cast members, Barry Pearl, Didi Conn, Kelly Ward and Michael Tucci.

Not only did he dress the part, he also acted it, strutting onto the stage in Zuko fashion, to the crowd’s cheers.

“L.A! I thought you were going back to Australia?” Travolta joked, which is a reference to the line in the musical. “That’s cool, that’s cool, baby. You know, rocking and rolling and whatnot.”

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta in Grease. (Credit: Supplied)

Why wasn’t John Travolta at the Grease reunion?

His latest appearance as Danny Zuko follows his absence in the documentary Life After Grease.

While most of the film’s surviving T-Birds and Pink Ladies jumped on board, John Travolta and Stockard Channing, did not.

Speculation rose as to why, but a source exclusively told New Idea that the reason was poignant.

John Travolta distanced himself from Grease after Olivia Newton-John passed away. (Credit: Getty)

“It’s not about loyalty, it’s about them always being a twosome and celebrating that incredible movie together,” the source explained.

“John just can’t bring himself to go back there without his Aussie girl by his side. He hasn’t so much as ‘snubbed’ the project, but he did turn it down pretty quickly.”