Fans of Olivia Newton-John can now look forward to a new documentary dedicated to the late actress, which is coming to Netflix.

The streaming giant announced the news on June 25th where it hinted at what fans can expect from the project.

The news of her passing in 2022, at the age of 73, due to breast cancer, shocked the world.

The Netflix documentary will chronicle the life and legacy of Olivia Newton-John. (Credit: Getty)

What will the Olivia Newton-John documentary be about?

While the film is untitled, Netflix said it will document “the music, life, and magic” of the late singer and actress.

Before her passing, she won four Grammy Awards, six American Music Awards, a Daytime Emmy, and a Golden Globe nomination for her work in Grease.

The Xanadu lead also campaigned for environmental causes and advocated for cancer awareness and research. Her Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre has raised more than $70 million.

“In her own words, through vivid archival and via reminiscences from close friends and collaborators, we’ll follow Olivia’s journey as the world falls madly in love with her and she ascends to the height of fame, only to be confronted by challenges of epic proportions,” a Netflix release published by Deadline said.

Olivia Newton-John rose to prominence after she starred in Grease alongside John Travolta. (Credit: Getty)

“This is the story of a woman who was perpetually underestimated despite her mesmerising talent, ultimately silencing her detractors by pushing through phenomenal loss and pain with grace and gratitude.

“By discovering how to stay true to her beliefs, Olivia changed our culture for the better, bending it towards kindness, inclusivity, and love.”

It will be directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Nicole Newnham, who said it was an opportunity to celebrate her legacy.

“Olivia always signed her letters ‘love and light’ and that is the shimmering and hopeful legacy she has left us,” she explained.

“As a young girl, I fell in love with her, listening to Grease on the record player on repeat. But this unique filmmaking journey – deep into the archives and into the amazing community of Olivia’s close friends and family – has revealed a complex and extraordinary woman whose impact on the world is still rippling outwards.”

It will be produced by R.J. Cutler and his production company, This Machine.

Olivia Newton-John had an extensive career in the entertainment industry. (Credit: Getty)

When can I watch the Olivia Newton-John documentary on Netflix?

No release date has been confirmed as of yet, but we hope it’s soon!