John Travolta and Stockard Channing appear to be noticeably missing from a new Grease cast reunion project – much to the dismay of fans everywhere.

While most of the film’s surviving Pink Ladies and T-Birds jumped on board to participate in the upcoming making-of documentary Life After Grease, John, 71, and Stockard, 81, do not feature in the first-look teaser, nor are they included in the list of interviewee subjects.

With their glaring absence prompting rumours of a possible cast fall-out, New Idea can reveal there’s actually a very poignant reason why the pair, who played Danny Zuko and Rizzo in the 1978 movie musical, appear to be “boycotting” the Rydell High reunion.

T-Birds Doody, Putzie, and Sonny return to Rydell High in the upcoming documentary. (Credit: Life After Movies Web Show)

Why wasn’t John Travolta included in the Grease reunion?

According to our source, John finds it very hard to do any sort of Grease reunion or tribute since he lost his ‘Sandy’ – aka Olivia Newton-John – in 2022.

“It’s not about loyalty, it’s about them always being a twosome and celebrating that incredible movie together,” dishes the source.

“John just can’t bring himself to go back there without his Aussie girl by his side. He hasn’t so much as ‘snubbed’ the project, but he did turn it down pretty quickly.”

However, John has encouraged his sister Ellen Travolta, who has a small part in Grease as a diner waitress, to take part in the documentary in the hopes “no one will take things personally,” says the source.

John and Stockard don’t appear to be taking part in the Grease making-of doc. (Credit: Getty)

Why wasn’t Stockard Channing at the Grease reunion?

Like John, Stockard’s Grease love interest is no longer with us. Jeff Conaway, who starred as Kenickie, passed away in 2011.

There were plans for the actress to join the Grease reunion when they were shooting footage of director Randal Kleiser at a Grease sing-along in Liverpool, UK. Stockard was based in London at the time, performing in a West End play. However, rehearsal commitments eventually made it “impossible”, explains the source.

“Stockard and John apparently spoke on the phone about doing this project and agreed they’ve both been grilled a thousand times on every aspect of their Grease experience; it’s overdue to let others in the cast have some fun,” continues our insider.

“They haven’t completely wrapped filming, so there’s always a chance Stockard and John may become available, but for now they’re happy to sit this one out.”

Late Grease cast members Jeff Conaway and Olivia Newton-John are much missed. (Credit: Alamy)

