Melissa has invested in some veneers. Instagram

Melissa recently spoke about her new smile on her podcast What Happens After, which she records with her MAFS groom Bryce Ruthven.

"I didn't think there was anything wrong with my teeth but I have really small, baby, teeth and my smile definitely had an impact on my confidence," Melissa said.

She went on to explain she "smashed" her face when she was young, leaving an indentation on her cheek.

The reality star also confessed that she is still "learning how to smile" with her new pearlers.

In pics obtained by the Daily Mail, Melissa is beaming with her fresh set of veneers. And, she of course, isn't the only reality star who has changed up their smile.

Bryce himself also underwent a teeth transformation, as did fellow MAFS alum Patrick Dwyer and Jake Edwards.

Bryce and Melissa's relationship caused a lot of controversy. Channel Nine

Melissa and Bryce's relationship has been at the centre of a lot of controversy since their season of the dating show went to air.

Viewers in particular were stunned when Bryce told Melissa she was “not (his) type” during their honeymoon, admitting he prefers blue eyes. The 31-year-old even placed his own bride fourth when asked to rank the women in terms of who he was most attracted to.

There were even claims that Bryce was gaslighting Melissa and a petition was eventually created that called for Channel Nine to issue an apology for airing “triggering” scenes involving the couple.

WATCH: MAFS' Bryce tells bride Melissa "you're not my type" (Story continues after video)

Speaking to New Idea earlier in the year, Melissa confessed she struggled to re-watch her on-screen moments with Bryce.

“It is hard to watch back. I get very triggered,” the 31-year-old admits, adding she "cringes" at herself as well.

Despite this, Melissa explained that if she could go back, she wouldn’t change the way she handled the situation.

“I wouldn’t change the way I handled Bryce’s comments because I was 100% me at the time."

