In a leaked video, Jason (pictured) goes on a rant about the show’s first ever bisexual groom Liam. Nine

According to the publication, Jason has since apologised for what he said in the video, after he was approached for comment.

“I would like to sincerely apologise for my comments in regards to a fellow MAFS participant's sexuality,” he told Daily Mail Australia.

“After a few too many drinks I made some inappropriate remarks that I am ashamed of and greatly regret. I will learn from this and try to become a better person from this experience,” he says.

His apology may have come a little too late, as the video has sparked outrage among many, including Bachelor star Abbie Chatfield, who has responded to the video with one of her own.

Taking to her Instagram story, Abbie called Jason a “piece of s**t” in a string of videos, after the shocking footage came to light.

“Usually, I would stay out of this MAFS bulls**t, [but] honestly mate, it isn't up to you to decide what someone's sexuality is,” she says.

“No matter how well you know them, it is not your f**king decision to say if someone is gay, straight, bi, he, she, they, them – whatever,” she continued.

Fellow reality TV stars have slammed Jason for the video about Liam (pictured). Nine

Fellow MAFS participant Jaimie Gardner also commented on the video, saying: “This is just disgusting behaviour from everyone involved. @lcoop_13 is a great guy and no one deserves this.”

Lauren Huntriss, who is also an ex-MAFS star, said: “I’m not even watching this series (ok maybe a bit here and there) but from what I’ve seen and heard the behaviour of some of the cast this season is appalling and this just proves that.”

“Wow. Johnny continually saying, “don’t post that” instead of “don’t say that” is some real weak sh**,” added feminist writer Clementine Ford.

Liam himself has not yet publicly responded to the video.

