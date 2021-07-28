Booka shared her new look with fans after getting bangs cut. Instagram

It comes after she had asked fans if she should get bangs or not, to which of course they voted in favour of the new cut.

And while she may have spoken about "regretting" the decision, she went through with the promise and documented her transformation.

"No going back now," she penned as she filmed her hair being cut.

The musician has been rocking the pink hair for a few weeks now. Instagram

Booka has been rocking the pink hair in recent weeks, after she tried on a pink wig and seemingly fell in love with the look.

"Would have been rude not to dye my hair pink after doing this shoot with @the.benjihart," she said, sharing a series of photos of her with the wig.

The wig also had a similar cut that she has, no doubt serving as inspiration for the bangs.

Booka doesn't look the same as she did on MAFS. Nine

For many, Booka is near unrecognisable since her MAFS days, where she was partnered with Brett Helling on the show.

The two split before the final vows, and while things didn't work out for the couple, Booka left the show with strong friendships with her co-stars Beck Zemek and Alana Lister.

The three ex-MAFS brides have remained close after the show, proving that whilst you may always not find the love you were hoping for, you can certainly find it within friends.

