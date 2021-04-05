Luke Jacobz (left) has been engaged to his partner Raychel Stuart (right) since 2018. Instagram

In November 2020, Luke marked what would have been their wedding day with a lengthy heartfelt Instagram post.



“Today, I was supposed to Marry the Love of my Life. Unfortunately COVID-19 has forced us to Postpone,” Luke penned.



“NOT CANCEL. This year has been incredibly difficult for us because we haven’t seen each other since 22nd January- 294 Days or 7,055+hrs, which is 423,400+ minutes since I have held her hand, brushed the hair back over her ear, looked into her eyes, made her coffee, picked her up and hugged her, slapped her butt, slow danced with her, made her breakfast in bed, opened the car door for her, raced her up the stairs with her, given her the pickle off my burger, shared popcorn with her, watched Jeopardy with her, held her face and kissed her...”

The couple was supposed to tie the knot in November 2020, but COVID travel restrictions forced them to pump the brakes. Instagram

The former Heartbreak High star gushed about Raychel’s attributes in the post and revealed how difficult the separation had been on them both.



“Raychel is the most amazing, kind, funny, thoughtful, caring, selfless, generous, understanding Woman I have ever met in my Life,” he added.



“We have been through some incredible difficult times.. This year has been harder than Thor’s Hammer but- we have worked really hard.. and no matter where we are, on this Earth- I will do my best to be Her Starlord until the end of time.”

"It's been hard but we still talk every single day" Instagram

Speaking to TV WEEK last year, Luke elaborated on how he and Raychel have been trying to make things work despite the physical distance between them.



"It's been hard but we still talk every single day and try to plan for when we'll see each other again," Luke explained.

"Each time one of us left the country before, we knew when we would see each other. The next flight was already booked and it would be five weeks, maybe 10, at max.

"Now, we just don't know. We just have to do the best we can and stay positive. I'm looking forward to being in the same place hopefully soon."

Want your own fairytale romance? Sign up for eHarmony today!