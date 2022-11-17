Callum, 24, is a Welsh pool boy, hoping to swoop the girls off their feet with his Welsh accent. NINE

Callum, 24, is a Welsh pool boy, hoping to swoop the girls off their feet with his Welsh accent.

Callum is used to entertaining VIP guests and showing off his charm from working as a pool boy at a top Brisbane hotel.

Before Callum's dramatic entrance, he admitted to having playboy energy so only time will tell if Callum finds love or causes drama.

Tak, 23, was born in Zimbabwe and came to Australia when he was just a boy.

Tak is not afraid to speak his mind and is a great talker. He definitely has the potential to ruffle some feathers in the villa amongst the girls and the boys.

Bombshell Tak spent some time studying to be a helicopter pilot for the Australian Army before realising it was not for him. He has now drifted to music and performs under the name 'Bravo 2 Real'.

Maddy, 26, is a HR advisor from Perth. She describes herself as “very flirty” and says that she will “definitely be in competition with a few of the girls”.

Maddy says that her wild party days are now behind her and she is ready to find a man and settle down.

She wants to broaden her horizons in the villa as she as alays been attracted to ‘bad boys with muscle’.

Al

Episode 7 saw the islanders going wild as a familiar face entered the villa.

Al, 25, is a carpenter from NSW and you may have recognised him from when he got married to a stranger on TV.

He, unfortunately, didn’t find his dream partner on MAFS but is confident that he is going to find his partner on Love Island.

His entrance is definitely going to go down a treat, especially to one person who, not only knows who he is, but is his biggest fan.

Phoebe H, 21, moved to Australia three and a half years ago from New Zealand and works in a deli in Brisbane.

The type that she usually goes for is ‘bad boys’ boys with tattoos but she is hoping to go for something different in the villa.

She usually goes for bad boys with tattoos and she wants to change that.

She says that she has a “big personality” and a “cute bum”.

Vakoo, 27, has walked into the villa knowing exactly what, or should we say who, she wants.

She was born in Namibia and is now based in Sydney. She is a cheeky, and says that she feels people's emotions.

The stunning bombshell has previously had same-sex relationships and says that she falls in love with a person, whether it is a man or a woman.

This also isn’t her first time featuring on reality TV as she was one of the stars of The Bachelor back in 2019.