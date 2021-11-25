Jason Donovan Getty

Kylie and Jason Donovan: 1984 - 1989

Kylie and Jason became the golden couple of Australian television after the Neighbours stars began dating after their on-screen romance as Scott and Charlene captivated fans back in the ‘80s. Unfortunately, by 1989 the pair had called it quits.

Jason told the Mirror in 2016: "It was an extremely painful parting of the ways and, without a doubt, I took a long time to recover from it. Years, definitely."​

Michael Hutchence Getty

Kylie and Michael Hutchence: 1989 - 1991

Despite the pair being two of the hottest commodities in the Australian music scene, Kylie revealed it was a classic case of opposites attracting when it came to her relationship with INXS rocker, Michael Hutchence.

The singer once described Michael as "a dark bad boy" and herself as "the pure good girl".

"Sex, love, food, drugs, music, travel, books, you name it, he wanted to experience it," she said.

Lenny Kravitz Getty

Kylie and Lenny Kravitz: 1991

Kylie Minogue and American rocker Lenny Kravitz were briefly involved in the '90s.

While their romance didn't last, it seems that there was no bad blood between the singers, with the pair teaming up to record a charity cover of Oasis’ 'Stop Crying Your Heart Out' in 2020.

Jean-Claude Van Damme Universal Pictures

Kylie Jenner and Jean-Claude Van Damme: 1994

In 1994, Kylie had a brief fling with action star Jean-Claude Van Damme after they met on the set of Street Fighter.

"It would be abnormal not to have had an affair," Van Damme told The Guardian, according to the Irish Examiner.

"She's so beautiful and she was there in front of me every day with a beautiful smile, simpatico, so charming, she wasn't acting like a big star. I knew Thailand very well, so I showed her my Thailand. She's a great lady."

Stephane Sednaoui Getty

Kylie and Stephane Sednaoui: 1996- 1998

While the ‘Locomotion’ singer dated French photographer and director Stephane Sednaoui for around two years, the pair kept their relationship private and low-key, and not much is known about their time together.

James Gooding Getty

Kylie and James Gooding: 2000 - 2003

After meeting at the Brit Awards in 2000, Kylie and model James Gooding went on to be in a relationship for three years before rampant cheating and drugs on James' end lead to the end of their romance, which quickly turned ugly.

"She turned into a self-obsessed, virtually friendless control freak, desperate to pursue her ambitions as far as she could take them," James said about Kylie after their break-up.

"I fear she is going to end up a lonely spinster with only a cat by her side for company." However, Kylie went on to blast her ex in The Daily Star, saying the love rat should "grow up and move on". "It's sad James has let it come to this. I wish he'd just accept that we have to move on," she told the Star. "We had a great time, but it's run its course - even though I remain fond of him. But I can't let my life be governed by him."

Olivier Martinez Getty

Kylie and Olivier Martinez: 2003 - 2007

At the 2003 Grammy Awards, Kylie met French actor Olivier Martinez and the pair went on to date for five years.

During this time, Kylie was diagnosed with breast cancer, and in 2006 was given the all clear. However, the duo called it quits in 2007.

"Olivier Martinez and Kylie Minogue have officially confirmed that they are no longer a couple," the pair said in a joint statement issued by their reps.

"They have made it clear that the decision to go their separate ways was mutual and amicable. The media's false accusations of disloyalty have saddened them both. The two remain very close friends."

Andrés Velencoso Getty

Kylie and Andrés Velencoso: 2008 - 2015

Kylie and model Andrés Velencoso met in 2008 while filming an advert for Kylie's Inverse fragrance and dated for five years before ending their relationship in 2015, with their hectic work schedules said to be to blame for the split.

Joshua Sasse Getty

Kylie and Joshua Sasse: 2015 - 2017

The pop star embarked on a whirlwind relationship with Joshua Sasse after meeting on the US TV show Galavant in 2015.

They quickly became an item and were engaged just months after they began dating, with Joshua proposing while on holiday with the star.

However, by 2017 the pair ended it after whispers that Joshua had been unfaithful.

Following the breakup, Kylie said, “I think we all know that things were not going great in my relationship, but, you know, when you’re kind of deluded and you’re thinking maybe, maybe ... maybe this needs saving. Turns out, it didn’t.”

Paul Solomons Getty

Kylie and Paul Solomons: 2018 - present

Kylie confirmed her relationship with British GQ's Creative Director Paul Solomons on her 50th birthday with a photograph of herself beaming while with her new beau.

The pair continue to go strong, despite Kylie's plans to move back to Australia while Paul remains in London.