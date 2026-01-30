EXCLUSIVE: Posh and Beck left “blindsided” after scathing public attack from son

NEED TO KNOW David and Victoria Beckham are dealing with a major family and PR crisis.

and are dealing with a major family and PR crisis. The issue follows explosive public claims made by their eldest son, Brooklyn .

. The couple is reportedly working with crisis-management specialists to protect Brand Beckham .

. Despite the fallout, they are presenting a united front publicly with their younger children.

When it comes to dealing with a crisis, no one does it better – or throws more money at it – than David and Victoria Beckham.

Following their eldest son Brooklyn’s recent revelation that he did not want to reconcile with his family, among other sensational claims about his mother, the couple’s joint public relations team “has now gone into 24/7 crisis-management mode”, a source tells New Idea.

“Professionals are currently all hands on deck managing the crisis for the blindsided couple.”

Team Beckham was out in force to support Victoria at Paris Fashion Week. (Credit: Instagram)

Top-tier crisis management charges around $4000 per hour, but Posh and Becks would see that as “money well spent in this case”, our source adds.

David, 50, and Victoria, 51, put on a united front with their three youngest children – Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14 – during Paris Fashion Week last week. The clan, which included Romeo and Cruz’s girlfriends, was in town because Posh was receiving a prestigious award for her contribution to fashion.

“Putting on a united front and acting as if everything is fine is PR 101,” our source adds.

Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, have made shocking claims against the Beckhams. (Credit: Instagram)

FORMER BECKHAM SCANDALS

In fact, the couple adopted exactly that strategy back in 2004, when David’s former personal assistant Rebecca Loos alleged she’d had an affair with the footballer. He has always denied her claims, but shortly after the news broke, David, Victoria, and a young Brooklyn and Romeo were extensively photographed on a family skiing holiday in the Swiss Alps.

“David and Victoria are again adopting the ‘keep calm and carry on’ stance when it comes to Brooklyn’s claims, but they will still do whatever it takes to minimise the fallout caused by his explosive social media post,” says the source.

“They’ll also spend whatever it takes to protect themselves – and their many lucrative endorsements.”

Our source adds the couple could “easily” have already spent “$2 million on PR fees in this year alone”.

Despite the pain that Brooklyn has inflicted, David and Victoria are still reluctant to fully unleash on to their firstborn – for now.

“Managing their public reputation is one thing, but turning on their own son is on a whole other level entirely. It hasn’t come to that – yet,” our insider adds. “But that doesn’t mean it won’t.”

Sporty, Ginger, Baby and Posh – once a Spice Girl, forever a Spice Girl. (Credit: Instagram)

SUPPORT FROM THE SPICE GIRLS

In the midst of all her family drama, there’s a glimmer of hope for Victoria, as her fellow Spice Girls offer their continued support.

Reuniting for Emma Bunton’s 50th birthday, Victoria posed in a photo beside Melanie Chisholm and Geri Halliwell. The only one missing from the girl group was Melanie Brown.

A smiling Victoria shared the happy snap on Instagram, where she wished Emma a happy birthday, adding she “loves” her girls “so much”.