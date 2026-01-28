Nicola Peltz is hit by wild claims she receives a $1 MILLION monthly allowance from her father

Nicola Peltz Beckham has been hit by wild claims that she receives a $1million monthly allowance from her billionaire father, Nelson Peltz.

Advertisement

In the latest twist in Brooklyn’s estrangement from the Beckham family, journalist Marina Hyde made the bold claim on The Rest is Entertainment podcast.

“From what I hear, I think the Beckhams give Brooklyn a lot of money but not insane money, and they have this dream to some degree that he will stand on his own two feet and become independent,” she alleged.

“Maybe Nelson Peltz would deny this, but I hear that he said to them, ‘I give my daughter a million dollars a month allowance’.

“The one thing they [the Beckhams] didn’t think their children would be doing would be the ones signing the prenuptial, they thought it would be the other way round.”

Advertisement

However, a source exclusively told Hello! that it was untrue.

The allegation about Nicola’s allowance was made more than a week after Brooklyn shared a scathing statement about his family. (Credit: Getty)

“This is 100 per cent false,” they claimed. “The quote in question has no source because it is not true. It is simply a fabricated rumour made up from thin air.”

The actress has been in the spotlight due to her marriage to Brooklyn Beckham and their bitter feud with the Beckham family.

Advertisement

Brooklyn made a series of allegations about his family’s treatment of his wife in a lengthy statement on Instagram, which he published on February 19.

He also made claims about how his parents have treated him.

Days before the claims were made about Nicola’s allowance, The Sun published a report stating that the couple had been offered a “seven-figure” book deal to tell their story.

Advertisement

“Everyone is clamouring to get their hands on this,” a source told the publication.

“These firms don’t have any loyalty to Victoria and David Beckham, and are happy to pay for Brooklyn to get everything off his chest…”

The Beckham family has reportedly been locked in a feud with the Beckham family. (Credit: Instagram)

“He clearly has a lot on his mind, and now is the time to put the truth on paper. The ball is completely in his and Nicola’s court, and their literary options are limitless, especially if Brooklyn really feels like he has a 300-page book in him.”

Advertisement

Another source told PEOPLE it is rumoured that the Beckhams said they would be open to reconciling with Brooklyn, but on one condition.

“The Beckhams have no intention of reconciling with their son unless Nicola is out of the picture,” a source sensationally claimed.

“But that’s not an ultimatum he’s going to cave on. Brooklyn has felt more support from his wife in these past three years than from his parents in his entire life,” the source alleged.

However, another source challenged this wild rumour by saying the family “don’t dislike Nicola”.

Advertisement