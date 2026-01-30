Sophie Monk’s career change as she joins major show

Sophie Monk has signed up for a brand new show in an exciting career move.

The Love Island Australia host, 46, will be shaking things up on The KIIS Network’s national drive show Will & Woody.

Sophie will be joining Woody Whitelaw on the program while his usual co-host, Will McMahon, goes on parental leave.

Will is expecting his second child with his partner, Semmy Veeger, and their baby is due to arrive any day now!

Sophie Monk is joining the Will and Woody radio show. (Credit: Instagram)

Of the new gig, Sophie gushed, “I’m so excited to be helping out while babies are being made so Will can take time to enjoy this special chapter with his family.”

“It’s such a great show, and I’ve been hanging to be back on KIIS with Will, Woody and their listeners.”

Meanwhile, Will and Woody added, “Sophie is an absolute superstar, and we’re so pumped to have her join the show while Will’s spending some special time with his new bub.”

“She brings so much fun and personality, and we know listeners are going to love the chaos she and Woody create on KIIS each day from 4pm.”

Sophie has previously filled in for Jackie ‘O’ Henderson on The Kyle and Jackie O Show and has co-hosted her own breakfast program, The Summer Fling, so she is no stranger to the world of radio.

Sophie Monk & Woody will be heard across The KIIS Network from 4-6pm, or via the free iHeart app.

