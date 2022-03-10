Kyle and Tegan announced they were expecting back in February. Twitter

“Otto, that’s what we’re going to call him,” Kyle, 50, said on-air.

“I don’t think it’s gone down well with the family, even Tegan’s mum goes ‘Well there’s no need to rush into a name’ and my auntie Jill went ‘Oh what sort of stupid name’s that?’”

Jackie 'O' Henderson - who is mum to 10-year-old daughter Catalina 'Kitty' Henderson - went on to note that both she Kyle named their children after fine dining restaurants Catalina, in Rose Bay, and Otto, located at the finger wharf in Woolloomooloo.

“You know what I’ve realised? I’ve named my daughter Catalina as the restaurant Catalina and you’ve gone with Otto restaurant, we’re ensuring a lifetime of free food,” Jackie joked.

Kyle proposed to Tegan in Port Douglas over the Christmas holidays. Twitter: Kyle and Jackie O

Kyle first dropped the bombshell that he and his 34-year-old partner were expecting a baby in August earlier this year on his radio show, where he was joined by his bride-to-be who was three months along.

"We're having a baby!" Kyle announced as the entire KIIS FM studio erupted in cheers.

Kyle went on to say that he hoped the bub was “either a girl … or a little gay son,” and praised Tegan's “beautiful big meaty t***ies” since she’s become pregnant.

The couple then hosted an extravagant gender reveal party on a $4000-per-hour Oneworld superyacht on Sydney Harbour, where fighter planes dropped blue smoke to reveal the pair would be having a boy.

WATCH: Kyle Sandilands proposes to Tegan Kynaston

“We did expect a girl but we’re very, very happy,” he told the crowd.

It's been a whirlwind year for the pair, who also announced their engagement in January after Kyle popped the question to Tegan during a holiday at his house in Port Douglas over the Christmas holidays.

"She said YES!!!! 💍 Congratulations Kyle & Tegan!!! ❤️#KJShow," a post to The Kyle and Jackie O Show's Instagram read, along with a photo of Kyle and Tegan and her sparkling ring.

As for their wedding plans, Kyle confessed there is no official date yet, but the ceremony will likely be in Sydney.

