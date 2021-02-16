Kyle's 2020 appearance on 60 minutes was not met well with viewers. Channel Nine

During the 60 minutes episode, Today Show host Karl Stefanovic was joined by Kyle and Jackie O for a tell-all interview. At one point in the chat, Kyle turns to Jackie to give what seems like an uncharacteristically heartfelt spiel about the pair's close relationship.

"If I die tomorrow, I'm just letting you know that I love you and it's been wonderful," an emotional Kyle told his colleague.

Jackie O, used to Kyle's antics, seemed unconvinced by the show of affection, laughing off her friend's words. Karl, however, proceeded to point out that the shock-jock was crying.

"Why?" a stunned Jackie asked Kyle.

And so the radio host delved into what he posed as an emotional health confession. "Well, there's a condition that I've been diagnosed with and I haven't spoken to anyone about it."

A tearful Jackie O hoped that her friend was up to his usual pranks when she said, "Are you joking?"

Luckily, Kyle was not so cruel as to keep the bit going for too long, replying "Yeah".

A stunned Jackie let out a sigh of a relief. But it's any wonder how Kyle's cruel prank didn't send the presenter to the hospital again. And cue the comments of indignation from Jackie and Karl.

"Why would you do that?" they both asked.

"That was really cruel," Jackie added whilst wiping her tears.

"You are messed up," Karl asserted.

A year has passed since that controversial interview first aired, and Kyle has finally opened up about what exactly was going through his brain when he conjured up that cruel prank.

"I was off my head," the radio host told news.com.au.

His radio partner was quick to agree with Kyle's shocking confession, stating "You were! I almost died. He arrived late to that interview. We were waiting 50 minutes for him."

"I was probably dutching it up in the car," Kyle laughed.

The radio host went on to admit that even interviewer Karl Stefanovic knew he was under the influence but that the Today Show host "secretly loved it" because he knew it meant Kyle would be more outspoken that way.

Well, he got that right.

And if Kyle thought the backlash was bad at the time the 60 minutes interview aired, he's got another storm coming this time. Indeed, the public have A LOT to say about the presenter's latest confession.

Taking to Twitter, a herd of angry users slammed their keyboards as they let the Twitterverse know exactly how enraged Kyle's admission made them.

"How is this guy even given any air time?" one user wrote. "Would have to be the biggest waste of space."

"So he probably drives home under the influence," another alleged, "Police should station a drug test unit near the studio exit, could probably catch quite a few drug users."

It's hard to know how Kyle will continue to shock the public now, but we're sure he'll find a way.