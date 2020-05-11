After months of living together with their family in isolation, the bond between Duchess Kate and Prince William appears stronger than ever. Getty

“I’ve always thought the lockdown will result in a baby boom generally, so it wouldn’t surprise me if the Cambridges join the club!”

The royal couple along with their three children, Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, have been holed up at their Norfolk country home, Anmer Hall, because of the coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

The family’s normally busy life filled with royal engagements and school has come to a halt with the entire nation in lockdown. Phil notes that Kate, 38, appears “happier” than ever to be spending precious time at Anmer Hall as a family unit.

“She loves it there and it’s the closest they get to a normal family life, so spending time there together will make her more broody,” Phil says.

The duchess’ pining for a fourth child was once again highlighted during a recent video call with the parents of a newborn.

As part of her involvement with the UK’s Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week, Kate made a surprise call to new parents Rebecca and John, who had just welcomed baby boy Max at a London hospital.

During the impromptu video call, Kate congratulated the couple and cooed that the bub was “so sweet” – and Phil believes her reaction to the newborn was telling.

“Kate looked very maternal when she was talking over a video link to a woman who

had just given birth and I’m sure it made her feel like adding to her own family.”

Royal experts are convinced it’s only a matter of time before there’s an announcement that a fourth royal baby is on the way! Getty

It’s the second time in recent months that Kate has appeared clucky while in the presence of babies.

Late last year in pre-lockdown times, the duchess admitted to feeling “broody” while being introduced to a baby during a walkabout engagement on their visit to Northern Ireland.

“He’s gorgeous. It makes me feel broody,” Kate told the baby’s father, Alan Barr.

In response, Alan asked Kate: “Baby number four?” to which Kate laughingly said: “I think William would be a little worried.”

Convincing Prince William, 37, has always been regarded as the major obstacle to the royals having another child. Phil adds that he didn’t think Wills even “wanted more than two children”.

“But Kate always wanted three as she comes from a family of three children so he went along with it,” Phil adds.

As recently as January, People magazine reported that a fan asked Kate during an engagement whether she would have any more babies. Her response was: “I don’t think William wants any more.”

However, the world is a completely different place since Kate’s previous remark and Phil believes the isolation experience would have given Kate a chance to change Wills’ tune.

“I’m sure Kate can persuade him to have a fourth child,” says Phil.

If the couple were to have another baby, Phil is of the opinion that Kate will be hoping for a girl.

“I’m sure she would love another girl so that Charlotte would have a sister,” says Phil. “But another boy close in age to Louis would be great as well.”

If Kate were to fall pregnant, the other hurtle to overcome is her history with severe morning sickness.

The palace confirmed that Kate struggled with the condition during the early stages of all three previous pregnancies.

But Phil believes Kate would be better prepared and therefore likely to fare better this time around.

“She wouldn’t hesitate to fall pregnant again.”

For now, Wills and Kate continue to delight with their presence at numerous virtual engagements and video calls.

And without the usual filters of palace-endorsed press releases or the formalities of royal protocol, Phil says it’s clearer than ever that the royals are loved-up and in sync.

“Wills can see how happy Kate is as a mother and he adores his children … so watch this space!”

