Karl Stefanovic and his wife, Jasmine Yarbrough, are said to be planning to give their daughter Harper a little brother.

Karl has three older children from his relationship with Cassandra Thorburn: Jackson, 21, Ava, 14, and River, 12. His daughter with Jasmine was born on May 1.

At the time he confirmed the happy news in a statement, saying, “I am in awe. Harper is absolutely perfect.”

Before his fourth child’s arrival, the Today host talked about how he couldn’t wait to welcome another child into his life.

“We discussed it very early on in our relationship and I was very excited about the prospect of having a baby,” he said.

"Karl would love nothing more than a brother for little Harper," a source told New Idea

Karl also previously revealed: “We [he and Jasmine] do have a very loving relationship and to have a baby as an expression of that love is incredible. It’s never an easy thing and I think that kids are a miracle and we just can’t wait to meet this little girl. Just to shower her with all the love that we have.”

But it seems as much as he loves his girls, the 46-year-old is hoping to follow in family tradition.

“He has two brothers, Peter and Tom, and they are so close,” adds the insider. “He wants the male-dominated Stefanovic extended family to continue.”

Harper is the fourth child for Karl and the first for Jasmine. Instagram

Peter and wife, Sylvia Jeffreys, already have a little boy, Oscar, and in October announced they are expecting another boy next April.

Meanwhile, Karl is hoping another son will be on the way for him soon, too.

“Bottom line, Karl loves being a dad and being the patriarch of the ‘Stefanovic clan’,” says the source. “Having said that, he adores his daughters Ava and Harper, as much as he loves his brothers and sons.”

But Karl might have a battle on his hands when it comes to convincing Jasmine to cross her fingers for a boy.

Karl's brother Peter Stefanovic and sister-in-law Sylvia Jeffreys have one child and another on the way. Instagram

Clearly loving being a mum to Harper, in July she captioned a sweet snap of them together: “My daughter has so many great women to show her the way. She is already my greatest achievement.”

Earlier this year the 36-year-old businesswoman revealed how Karl was a “very hands on” and supportive dad.

“If I’m struggling or had a bad night where I was up a lot, he’s home by 10am, which is a huge help,” she told Stellar magazine.

